5 interesting films that have been announced during the lockdown

We all know that due to the pandemic, the theatres are shut and the movies are releasing on digital platforms. Hindi film industry has surely faced a lot of difficulties, but now things are getting better and the shooting of the movies are resuming.

Well, during this lockdown period, many filmmakers and actors decided to announce their movie. So, today, let’s look at the list of five interesting films that have been announced during the lockdown…

Rakshabandhan

Akshay Kumar already has films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re in his kitty. But this year, on the festival of Rakshabandhan, he announced a film titled Rakshabandhan. It will be directed by Aanand L Rai and will release in November next year.

PhoneBhoot

From the past many months, we were reading the reports of a movie titled PhoneBhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, finally the film was announced a few weeks ago. The makers have made it clear that it will hit the big screens.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ next

The casting coup of the year has to be Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The two will be seen together in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next. The movie was announced on the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. Deepika is ruling Bollywood and Prabhas is now a Pan India star, so the movie will surely do wonders at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s next

Ayushmann Khurrana is a star and when he decides to do a film, moviegoers are super excited about it. The actor will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s next which stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Ayushamm and Vaani’s fresh pairing has surely made us excited for the movie.

Adipurush

Last but not the least; we have Adipurush on the list. The movie will star Prabhas in the lead role and will be directed by Om Raut. The filmmaker this year helmed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and it was a fantastic film. This one will surely be an epic movie.