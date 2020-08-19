5 interesting films that have been announced during the lockdown

We all know that due to the pandemic, the theatres are shut and the movies are releasing on digital platforms. Hindi film industry has surely faced a lot of difficulties, but now things are getting better and the shooting of the movies are resuming.
Well, during this lockdown period, many filmmakers and actors decided to announce their movie. So, today, let’s look at the list of five interesting films that have been announced during the lockdown…
Rakshabandhan
View this post on Instagram
Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn
Akshay Kumar already has films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re in his kitty. But this year, on the festival of Rakshabandhan, he announced a film titled Rakshabandhan. It will be directed by Aanand L Rai and will release in November next year.
PhoneBhoot
From the past many months, we were reading the reports of a movie titled PhoneBhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Well, finally the film was announced a few weeks ago. The makers have made it clear that it will hit the big screens.
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ next
View this post on Instagram
Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead…❤️❤️❤️ #DeepikaPrabhas @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @actorprabhas #Repost @vyjayanthimovies with @get_repost ・・・ As promised, here it is – our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR. ♥️ #DeepikaPrabhas @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin
The casting coup of the year has to be Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The two will be seen together in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next. The movie was announced on the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. Deepika is ruling Bollywood and Prabhas is now a Pan India star, so the movie will surely do wonders at the box office.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s next
Ayushmann Khurrana is a star and when he decides to do a film, moviegoers are super excited about it. The actor will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s next which stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Ayushamm and Vaani’s fresh pairing has surely made us excited for the movie.
Adipurush
Last but not the least; we have Adipurush on the list. The movie will star Prabhas in the lead role and will be directed by Om Raut. The filmmaker this year helmed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and it was a fantastic film. This one will surely be an epic movie.