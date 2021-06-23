Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 23, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
ZEE5 announces weekly episodic premiere of Dhoop Ki Deewar

By: MohnishSingh

The launch of Dhoop Ki Deewar, the third original streaming show from the house of Zindagi, is just around the corner. While everyone awaits the launch of the show on 25th June, ZEE5 has announced a weekly episodic premiere every Friday at 12 noon IST.

On the special occasion of the 75th Independence Day for India, ZEE5 will air the finale episode of the show, a historic milestone for people on both sides of the border and the South-Asian diaspora globally.

Dhoop Ki Deewar features Pakistani heartthrobs Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in leading roles. It revolves around the void that war leaves behind for the martyrs’ families on both sides of the border and has been making noise for all the right reasons since the launch of its first teaser.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “An opportunity to tell such a powerful yet touching story does not come by easily. Through Dhoop Ki Deewar, we want to touch as many lives as we can and start a conversation about ‘heart over hate’. At ZEE5, we believe in innovating constantly and look forward to seeing greater success with weekly episodic releases of the show and a renewed launch time of 12 noon.”

Speaking of this initiative, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “This show is a sincere effort to demonstrate the collateral damage caused by war and a call to viewers from both sides of the border and across the world to introspect the need for peace. We hope the viewers will connect to the show and would love to hear their response as we release fresh episodes week on week.”

Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, written by Umera Ahmed, and directed by Haseeb Hasan, Dhoop Ki Deewar premieres on 25th June (2 episodes) at 12 noon IST on ZEE5.

