Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,609
Total Cases 31,106,065
Today's Fatalities 518
Today's Cases  41,157
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,609
Total Cases 31,106,065
Today's Fatalities 518
Today's Cases  41,157

TOP LISTS

Week wrap (June 11-18): Highlights of the week gone by

The England team look on during the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

As England heads towards end of all the Covid restrictions, excitement and confusion is building equally in the air.  Excitement over things returning to normal like pre-pandemic times and confusion over mixed messaging from the government over the use of masks and social distancing.

 

 

Here is the quick wrap of highlights of the week:

 

1. Ugly racist face of UK:

 

(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

As the whole world watched and celebrated EURO 2020 spirit in one of the most exciting finals finish on Sunday (11), England showed its ugly racist face as the team’s  three black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, were barraged with horrific racist abuse with their social media accounts being flooded with racial slurs after the team’s defeat.

 

Read more.

 

2. End of an era in photojournalism 

 

Pic by Reuter photographer Danish Siddiqui

 

World mourned as Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, whose images of burning pyres in Delhi during deadly second wave spotlighted Indian’s state, died in line of duty while reporting from Afghanistan.

 

Read more.

 

3. South Africa burning

 

Charred remains of cars on a street in violence-ravaged South Africa. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

South Africa has been burning after looting and destruction rolled across its economic heartland of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as 120 people died and many severely injured.

 

Read more.

 

4. Afghanistan unrest:

 

(Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Daughter of Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped and “severely tortured” on Friday  (16).

Read more.

 

5. First Covid case in Olympics

 

Olympics is being held without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.(Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

 

First Covid case was reported in Olympic athletes’ village on Saturday (17), raising new doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” Games.

Read more.

 

6. Sikh in new Pixar movie:

 

New image for the film Turning Red (Photo: Twitter)

 

Social media users and fans are divided in opinion as a Sikh character was spotted in a new Pixar movie trailer.

 

Read more.

 

7. Freedom Day excitement

 

People wearing protective face masks walk over Westminster Bridge in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

 

As England set to open on July 19, the government reminded Brits that pandemic is not yet over.

Read more.

 

 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 songs of Katrina Kaif in which the actress set the screens on…
TOP LISTS
Bollywood movies that dealt with the subject of surrogacy
TOP LISTS
UK week (June 4-10): 7 highlights of the week you should know
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 much-watch Neetu Singh films with husband Rishi Kapoor
TOP LISTS
Remembering Dilip Kumar: Iconic films of the legendary actor
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Ranveer Singh in which he showcased his amazing dance…
TOP LISTS
UK week wrap: 7 highlights and revelations you don’t want to miss
TOP LISTS
Movies to look forward to in July 2021
TOP LISTS
Dhamaka to Satyanarayan Ki Katha: 5 upcoming films in Kartik Aaryan’s impressive line-up
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock your weekend
TOP LISTS
16 years of Paheli: Interesting facts about the Shah Rukh Khan and Rani…
FILM
Birthday Special: 5 most memorable villainous acts of Amrish Puri
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Week wrap (June 11-18): Highlights of the week gone by
Six people to face trial ‘for covering up’ in a…
Derbyshire Police dismisses two officers after woman injured in custody
UK may offer jabs to under-18s soon as many schools…
Arooj Shah case: Police make second arrest
Manchester Museum starts South Asian heritage month celebrations