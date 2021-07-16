Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949
HEADLINE STORY

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.Picture taken July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

By: PoojaShrivastava

PULITZER prize-winner Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who recently did extensive coverage of the graveyards and mass cremations during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, died on Friday (16) while reporting in Afghanistan’s Kandahar.

 

A photographer since 2010, Siddiqui was known for some of the iconic pictures resonating the mood of India. Lately, his most recent work, including drone images of funeral pyres during Covid’s brutal second wave in India, were widely circulated which reportedly had spotlighted global attention on the country.

His other iconic captures include photographs of migrant workers during India’s mass exodus last year, photographs showing a Muslim man being lynched and beaten on the streets in Delhi and a Hindu man pointing gun at India’s CAA-NRC protesters.

In 2018, Siddiqui and his colleague Adnan Abidi had won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis as part of the Reuters team.

 

Pic by Reuter photographer Danish Siddiqui

 

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a photojournalist in the area since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters. 

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and  had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Just three days ago, Siddiqui had shared a Twitter thread on his reportage in Kandahar, that also included visuals of the Taliban attacking the car that he was travelling in, saying “lucky to be safe”.

 

 

 

Tributes have been pouring in on social media over Siddiqui’s demise.

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

