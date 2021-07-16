Pulitzer-winning photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.Picture taken July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

By: PoojaShrivastava

PULITZER prize-winner Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who recently did extensive coverage of the graveyards and mass cremations during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, died on Friday (16) while reporting in Afghanistan’s Kandahar.

A photographer since 2010, Siddiqui was known for some of the iconic pictures resonating the mood of India. Lately, his most recent work, including drone images of funeral pyres during Covid’s brutal second wave in India, were widely circulated which reportedly had spotlighted global attention on the country.

His other iconic captures include photographs of migrant workers during India’s mass exodus last year, photographs showing a Muslim man being lynched and beaten on the streets in Delhi and a Hindu man pointing gun at India’s CAA-NRC protesters.

In 2018, Siddiqui and his colleague Adnan Abidi had won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis as part of the Reuters team.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a photojournalist in the area since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Just three days ago, Siddiqui had shared a Twitter thread on his reportage in Kandahar, that also included visuals of the Taliban attacking the car that he was travelling in, saying “lucky to be safe”.

The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. pic.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Tributes have been pouring in on social media over Siddiqui’s demise.

We lost the man who took the real story of Covid deaths in India . Shocking to hear it . #danishsiddiqui RIP pic.twitter.com/sDcdcWNFJl — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) July 16, 2021

Work of Art

Some of d pictures by @dansiddiqui

RIP 🙏 #danishsiddiqui pic.twitter.com/rJalcEZ2UM — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 16, 2021

Didn’t know the photojournalist #danishsiddiqui personally who lost his life while on duty in Afghanistan In fact, I had no idea that these superb images, all of which I’ve noticed before were his tbh But clearly we’ve lost a brilliant and brave lensman RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3FcQjNgDN4 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 16, 2021

I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of @dansiddiqui who, through his camera lens, had brought to us the devastation of pandemics, pogroms and humanitarian crises. His death gives a message to the world once again to shun violence and terrorism in any form. #DanishSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/Q5GtqQGX7L — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 16, 2021

With his powerful photographs, #DanishSiddiqui was what all journalists should aspire their work to be – consistently speaking truth to power and bringing to light realities that those in power want to hide. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2SolWNbsg4 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 16, 2021