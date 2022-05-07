Vijay Varma thrilled to have played ‘an incredibly juicy’ role Alia Bhatt’s Darlings

Vijay Varma with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah (Photo credit: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vijay Varma, best known for his performances in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), has some exciting projects at various stages of development.

He is quite excited about his next release Darlings, which he finished filming some time ago. The upcoming film, produced by Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine Productions, stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead and also marks her debut as a producer.

Talking to an India daily, Varma said that he is happy that Bhatt approached him to play an “incredibly juicy role” in the “twisted dark comedy” called Darlings.

“I was glad that she approached me for this. A very, very twisted dark comedy. It is an incredibly juicy role for an actor. You have to really bring in your A-game because we are dealing with top-notch performers like Shefali (Shah). Also, Gulzar wrote the lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj gave music, and we had a passionate director in Jasmeet K Reen,” he said.

The actor added that he cannot wait for the film to release. “It was a delight to shoot this project. I’m in anticipation and nervous excitement as I wait for the film to come out,” he concluded.

