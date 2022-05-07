Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Vijay Varma thrilled to have played ‘an incredibly juicy’ role Alia Bhatt’s Darlings

Vijay Varma with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah (Photo credit: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vijay Varma, best known for his performances in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), has some exciting projects at various stages of development.

He is quite excited about his next release Darlings, which he finished filming some time ago. The upcoming film, produced by Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine Productions, stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead and also marks her debut as a producer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Talking to an India daily, Varma said that he is happy that Bhatt approached him to play an “incredibly juicy role” in the “twisted dark comedy” called Darlings.

“I was glad that she approached me for this. A very, very twisted dark comedy. It is an incredibly juicy role for an actor. You have to really bring in your A-game because we are dealing with top-notch performers like Shefali (Shah). Also, Gulzar wrote the lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj gave music, and we had a passionate director in Jasmeet K Reen,” he said.

The actor added that he cannot wait for the film to release. “It was a delight to shoot this project. I’m in anticipation and nervous excitement as I wait for the film to come out,” he concluded.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn opens up about rumours of a cold-war with Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana says he gave his best shot to Anek
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt to land in UK to film Netflix’s Heart of Stone
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch: Doctor Strange 2 goes beyond thrills and spills to humanise superheroes
Entertainment
Yami Gautam: Time for Hindi film industry to improvise
Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy in silent film Gandhi…
Entertainment
Suchismita: A life-long connection to music
Entertainment
Hania Aamir: ‘Talking about a taboo subject is not wrong’
Entertainment
30 facts to celebrate 30 years of Bollywood movie Khuda Gawah
Entertainment
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect set for world premiere at Cannes Film…
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of Doctor Strange 2
Entertainment
Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Vijay Varma thrilled to have played ‘an incredibly juicy’ role…
Pharmacies offer ‘extra’ services as funding falls
Why child victims of crime ‘need more real-life superheroes’
‘Inheritance in a multigeneration household needs careful attention’
Paul Kent explains Wodehouse’s ‘subversive’ appeal to Indians
High cost of war