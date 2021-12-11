Vijay Varma wraps up filming his next untitled streaming show

Vijay Varma with the crew of his next untitled show (Photo credit: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Vijay Varma on Saturday announced that he has completed filming his next show with writer-director Sumit Saxena. The Gully Boy (2019) actor took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap of the streaming show and shared a set of photos with the team from the sets.

“It’s a wrap! It’s been almost 100 days of immersive, relentless work and we finally can enjoy our festive season. The toughest team shot one of the most intricate stories I came across. We will bring this to y’all soon. Cheers to the team. Yet untitled show,” the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Besides this untitled project backed by Viacom18 Studios, Varma has on his plate Darlings with Alia Bhatt; Reema Kagti’s Amazon Prime Video series Fallen; and Maddock Films’ Hurdang with Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Kaushal.

Saxena is best known for writing dialogues of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). He has also penned the script for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Doctor G. The forthcoming film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.