Vijay Sethupathi to join Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Amazon Prime show in May

By: Mohnish Singh

Apart from commencing the first shooting schedule of his Bollywood film Merry Christmas in May, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi will also join Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming show in the same month. While Kapoor and his co-star Raashi Khanna had started shooting in February, Sethupathi will join the cast in May, as per reports. Raj and DK are helming the high-profile streaming show.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Vijay Sethupathi will start shooting for Raj and DK’s show in Mumbai. He will be juggling between Sriram’s film and the web show for a few days. However, Vijay’s full-fledged shoot with the filmmaker duo will begin in July. This is the plan as of now, however, everything also depends on the Covid situation in the next few months. Meanwhile, Shahid completed his Goa schedule of the show last week.”

Merry Christmas and Amazon Prime Video’s untitled show are not the only projects Vijay Sethupathi is doing in the Hindi space. The talented actor also plays an important role in filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s next Mumbaikar, co-starring Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar. It was shot earlier this year in Mumbai.

Vijay Sethupathi has his plate full with almost a dozen exciting projects in various languages. While we have already discussed his upcoming projects in Hindi, he has multiple films in the pipeline in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

Some of them include Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Mugizh, Corona Kumar, and Gandhi Talks to name a few.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.