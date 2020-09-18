Urmila Matondkar thanks ‘real people of India’ for supporting her

A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut in an interview with a news channel had stated that Urmila Matondkar is a ‘soft porn star’ and she is not known for her acting. Well, Kangana’s statement didn’t go down well with people on social media and she was slammed for it.

A lot of Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to support Urmila. They tweeted how Urmila is one of the most versatile and talented actresses of Bollywood.

Today, Urmila took to Twitter to thank everyone who supported her. She tweeted, “Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled.”

After Kangana’s statement Rangeela director, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, “Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc .”

Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u.”

Kangana was upset that Urmila in an interview had called her rudali (a professional mourner). So, recently, while talking to a senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Urmila stated that she is ready to apologise. She said, “I said rudali in a certain context, and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn’t make me small. It was used by me in a context. I have not understood why a person constantly chooses to only play a victim card. You and I can also do that. When you have had such a long and lovely career in the industry, which has given you so much, are you trying to say that there was nothing good about it? There was not a single person, day, anything that happened good?”