Umesh Shukla announces his next Aankh Micholi

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla, known for helming such box-office hits as Oh My God (2012) and 102 Not Out (2018), has announced his next directorial offering Aankh Micholi. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles, the upcoming comic-caper will be shot across India and Europe.

Aankh Micholi will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Umesh Shukla has collaborated with Sony Pictures Films India after 102 Not Out, which struck the right chord with the audience and emerged as one of the most successful films of 2018.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, says, ” Umesh Shukla, through his work over the years, has the innate ability to enthrall audiences by connecting with them through a powerful, humorous and entertaining narrative. As a studio, we are always looking out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but evoke strong emotions. I can proudly say that our next film with Umesh, which is a family comedy, has attracted the best talent in the industry, and with such a stellar ensemble and Umesh in the driver seat this Diwali will be truly a rib-tickling roller coaster ride for audiences worldwide.”

Talking about the film, director and producer Umesh Shukla shares, “I am thrilled to again partner with Sony Pictures Films India for Aankh Micholi. The film is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together for the film. The family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits. Since it is a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film in Diwali and I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot.”

Aankh Micholi is slated to enter cinemas on Diwali this year.