  • Wednesday, January 03, 2024
‘Ul Jalool Ishq’: Cast for Manish Malhotra’s film revealed

Malhotra announced the launch of his production house in September 2023.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi

By: Mohnish Singh

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi are teaming up for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra‘s film production Ul Jalool Ishq.

It will be directed by Vibhu Puri, known for the 2015 film Hawaizaada. The upcoming film also marks the return of lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will score the soundtrack of the movie.

Ul Jalool Ishq marks Malhotra’s third production after Bun Tikki and Train From Chhapraula under the banner Stage 5 Production.

Malhotra announced the cast on Instagram on Tuesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Malhotra also gave a shout-out to Gulzar and Bhardwaj, who have collaborated on several films including Maqbool, Omkara, Haider, and Ishqiya.

Malhotra announced the launch of his production house in September 2023.

The first project under Stage 5 Production is Tisca Chopra’s Train From Chhapraula, starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu. The second film Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol.

