UK week wrap: 7 highlights and revelations you don’t want to miss

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 03: England fans celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 quarter final between Ukraine and England at Piccadilly Circus on July 03, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. England has reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and is hoping for a win against Ukraine to take them to the semi-finals. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

With Batley and Spen going for byelection to five million Britons in limbo over Covishield not qualifying for the EU’s vaccine passport to excitement over upcoming Freedom Day to England’s landmark win in EURO 2020- it has been an eventful week.

Here is a wrap of the highlights and interesting revelations along with developments that happened in UK:

1. UK opens new immigration route for graduates:

A new immigration route opened on Thursday (1), allowing international graduates to kick-start their careers in the UK after they have finished their studies at a UK university.

The new route, part of the points-based immigration system, is expected to help attract the best talent from around the world and ensure businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to complement the skills already in UK, helping drive the economy forwards as Britain builds back better from the pandemic.

Read more.

2. Abhimanyu Mishra, 12, is the new youngest grandmaster:

Abhimanyu Mishra, from New Jersey, on June 30 scored his third GM norm and became the youngest chess grandmaster in history.

Mishra learned to play chess at two-and-a-half, but his father’s smart move of flying him to Budapest from US, which currently has a continuous series of GM and IM tournaments, helped.

Read more.

3. 10 EU countries give green light to Indian-made AstraZeneca:

10 countries in the EU said they will accept the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca jab at their borders following anger from Britons who unknowingly received the vaccine.

The countries include Greece and Spain, two of Britain’s most popular overseas holiday destinations.

Read more.

4. Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among Instagram’s world’s costliest influencers:

INDIA cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the world’s top 30 costliest Instagram influencers, according to a recently released list, with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo taking the top slot.

Kohli is the only sports influencer from Asia to be named in the list, ranking fourth (with a net worth of £43 million). Other sports stars in top 20 list include Lionel Messi, David Beckham and LeBron James. Priyanka Chopra is ranked 27th, with reported earnings of about £291,846 per post.

Read more.

5. Most Indians still oppose inter-faith marriages:

MOST Indians consider themselves and the country to be religiously tolerant but are against interfaith marriage, a survey conducted by Pew Research Center revealed.

Nearly two-thirds of Hindus said it was very important to be Hindu to be “truly Indian”.

Read more.

6. Just 5 per cent of UK school governors are from ethnic background:

ONLY FIVE per cent of state school governors in England are from ethnic minority backgrounds, says a new report, adding that the figure has remained unchanged for the last 20 years.

Statistics from the National Governance Association (NGA) showed that only three per cent of school governors are Asian. An overwhelming majority (93 per cent) of school governors are white, while just one per cent are black.

Read more.

7. UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to £6.3 billion takeover:

BRITISH supermarket giant Morrisons has accepted a takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups following its rejection of a private equity bid last month, the chain announced on Saturday (3).

Read more.