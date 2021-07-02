Career in the UK for international graduates as new immigration route opens

The Graduate route provides an opportunity to talented international graduates. (iStock Image)

By: SattwikBiswal

A new immigration route opened on Thursday (1), allowing international graduates to kick-start their careers in the UK after they have finished their studies at a UK university.

The Graduate route provides an opportunity to talented international graduates who have been awarded their degree from a UK university to stay in the UK and work, or look for work, at any skill level for at least two years.

The new route, part of the points-based immigration system, will help attract the best talent from around the world and ensure businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to complement the skills already in UK, helping drive the economy forwards as Britain builds back better from the pandemic.

The Graduate route will work for all corners of the UK, ensuring that communities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can benefit from talented individuals who want to build their careers in the UK after their studies.

Home secretary, Priti Patel said: “Our world leading universities welcome thousands of international students every year.

“As we build back better, it is vital that the UK continues to be a beacon for talented young people across the globe who want to make a difference.

“The new Graduate route does just that, giving the best and brightest graduates the opportunity to continue contributing to the UK’s prosperity and the freedom to kick-start their careers in the UK.”

Universities minister, Michelle Donelan said: “International students are a vital part of our society, and those who graduate from our world-leading universities should have the opportunity to stay and build meaningful careers here, in the UK.

“That is why we are introducing this new route for international graduates, enabling British businesses to attract and retain some of the brightest, most talented graduates across the globe, and helping this nation build back better from the pandemic.”

To apply to the Graduate route, international graduates must have completed an eligible course at a UK higher education provider, with a track record of compliance with the government’s immigration requirements.

The Graduate route is unsponsored, meaning applicants do not need a job offer to apply to the route, and there is no minimum salary requirements nor caps on numbers. Graduates on the route can work flexibly, switch jobs and develop their career as required.

If students have started courses in 2020 and are unable to travel due to the pandemic, has been extended to September 27, recognising the continuing disruption many face due to international travel restrictions.

Also, applicants who began their studies in autumn 2020, or in spring 2021 will need to be in the UK with permission as a student, by September 27, 2021. Students beginning their course this autumn or early next year will need to be in the UK by April 6, 2022.