Migrants will need higher standard of English to stay in UK: Report

A white paper expected next week will outline that those applying for a UK work visa must show a more advanced level of English, with the aim of improving integration and reducing net migration.

Currently, the requirement is equivalent to a GCSE-level qualification in English as a foreign language.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 09, 2025
MIGRANTS coming to the UK will be required to meet a higher standard of English as part of Labour’s planned immigration reforms, according to a report.

A white paper expected next week will outline that those applying for a UK work visa must show a more advanced level of English, with the aim of improving integration and reducing net migration, The Times reported.

Currently, the requirement is equivalent to a GCSE-level qualification in English as a foreign language. The proposed change would raise the standard to a B2 level, roughly equivalent to A-level.

According to the Home Office, this level means migrants must be able to express themselves “fluently and spontaneously” and communicate “flexibly and effectively for social, academic and professional purposes.” They must also be able to produce detailed text on complex subjects.

The white paper will also include rules to ensure that all migrants prove their knowledge of English, with successful asylum seekers expected to meet the standard after five years to qualify for permanent settlement. Migrants will be told that “if you want to come here, you must contribute and integrate,” a government source told The Times.

The reforms are also expected to require migrants to show alignment with British values such as democracy and tolerance, though how this will be tested is unclear.

Employers will be banned from hiring foreign workers if they fail to invest in training British staff.

Sectors like engineering, IT and construction will need to show domestic skills development, such as increasing apprenticeships, or risk losing their visa sponsor licences.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp criticised the plans, calling them a “cosmetic announcement” and said Labour should support Conservative proposals including a migration cap and raising salary thresholds.

