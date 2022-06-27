Website Logo
  • Monday, June 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick zooms past USD 1 billion at worldwide box office

Upon release in late May, Top Gun: Maverick lit the fire with Cruise’s biggest domestic and international debut.

Tom Cruise

By: Mohnish Singh

Paramount/ Skydance’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has surpassed USD 1 billion worldwide, becoming only the second pandemic-era film to achieve this landmark feat.

It took just 31 days for the aviators to get to USD 1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated USD 1.006 billion worldwide, including domestic’s estimated USD 521.7 million and USD 484.7 million from the international box office, as per Deadline. This is also the first time Tom Cruise has hit that milestone in his 40-year-long career.

The overseas holds on this 36-years-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski have been nothing short of stellar, with the last weekend collection off by just 21 per cent, and the current frame at USD 44.5M in 65 markets, down by only 26 per cent, which is remarkable.

According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick’s performance is a testament to the work that Paramount’s distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit. The indefatigable star travelled to San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London, and Seoul to promote the movie. After his Korea trip, he even made a pit stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona this past Wednesday (en route from Seoul to the set of the next Mission: Impossible), thanking the exhibition personally for its efforts.

To recap its journey, upon release in late May, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lit the fire with Cruise’s biggest domestic and international debuts; and the following weekend wasn’t swallowed up by the launch of Jurassic World Dominion, proving there’s room for more than one mega-movie in the market, which comes as a piece of good news for everyone after the last two years of uncertainty

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Jab zinda tha toh show me bhi nahi bulaya’: Netizens slam Kapil Sharma as he…
News
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy; set to embrace parenthood soon
News
‘They let white people adopt black babies but don’t let black people do that,’ says…
Entertainment
30 years of Shah Rukh Khan in cinema: 7 times he floored us with his…
Entertainment
Christian Bale admits not watching The Batman; calls Robert Pattison an absolutely wonderful actor
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan lauds Pakistani singer Abrarul Haq for Nach Punjaban, says, ‘Thank you!’
News
‘A sad day for US’: Reactions pour in from ‘terrified’ Taylor Swift, Padma…
News
Brad Pitt opens up about face blindness; reveals he ‘struggles to remember new…
Entertainment
Fans overjoyed as Chris Evans bids adieu to iPhone 6s and upgrades to…
Entertainment
From her special diet to high-intensity workout, here’s is everything you need to…
News
Ranveer Singh on making his digital debut with Bear Grylls: ‘Netflix gave good…
Entertainment
Billie Eilish questions Internet’s obsession with Johnny-Amber’s trial over abortion rights
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Jab zinda tha toh show me bhi nahi bulaya’: Netizens…
Britain’s trial lawyers stage walkouts over legal aid funding; teachers…
The Indians living abroad are success story of India, brand…
Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Bajwa conferred Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz…
Prince Charles followed rules accepting suitcase of cash from Qatar…
UK bill to override N.Ireland Brexit deal back in parliament,…