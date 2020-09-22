Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with the single Unbelievable, and it’s a treat for his fans

A few days ago, Tiger Shroff had announced that he is all set to make his singing debut with a single titled Unbelievable. Finally, the song has been released today.

Tiger took to Instagram to share the track with his fans. He posted, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough…for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn … but until then here’s presenting our humble effort❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now! @bgbngmusic @gauravxwadhwa @iamavitesh @dgmayne @punitdmalhotra @paresshss @santha_dop @thepenthousenyc @krossovergroup @im.simona.”

It’s a decent track and Tiger’s singing is also quite good. In the song, the actor is also showing off his amazing dance moves. Well, we can say that Unbelievable is a treat for Tiger’s fans.

The song is directed by Punit Malhotra who had worked with Tiger earlier in Student Of The Year 2. Sharing his experience of shooting the track amid the pandemic, Punit stated, “Initially, we were scared at the idea of going back to work. But once we did, it felt like a reunion of old friends. As the director, I was doubly vigilant and adopted safety measures over and above those stated by the government. Tiger Shroff was a source of support. His constant reassurance – ‘Punit, we will get by this’ – helped me.”

The music video was shot over three days at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Punit said, “Since the hotel was in lockdown, it was the most sanitised place we could have shot at. We chose a theme that didn’t need a big team. At the same time, we ensured we did not compromise on the scale. We explored a tender romance between two hotel staff members.”

Well, talking about Tiger’s movies, the actor currently has Heropanti 2 in his kitty which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is slated to release in July 2021.