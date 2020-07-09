Three biopics on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan on the anvil

Days after the sudden demise of legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, the race to make a biopic on her eventful personal and professional life seems to have begun. According to reports, several filmmakers are planning to make a movie chronicling the rags to riches story of the veteran.

Reportedly, Saroj Khan had discussed the idea of her biopic with a couple of filmmakers in the past, including Kunal Kohli, Remo D’Souza, and Baba Yadav. Now, all three of them are planning to release their version of the choreographer’s story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on Dec 27, 2018 at 10:53pm PST

“Kunal and Remo were keen on making films, while Baba wanted to make a web series. In fact, some discussions had started with Kunal, but those did not seem to materialise,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “Baba Yadav’s wife had approached Sarojji to get a web series made on her life, but she seemed to prefer the idea of a film. It seems she discussed the idea of the film with Remo also because she thought he and she shared a similar career graph, one that began from abject poverty and soared to the heights of glitz and glamour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:18am PST

Saroj Khan, who began her career at a very young age, choreographed more than 3000 songs in her stories career which spans across four decades. She had to her credit some of the most memorable songs of Hindi cinema and a number of Filmfare and National Film Awards. Khan passed away on 3rd July due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Keep visiting this space for all the latest updates from the glitzy world of entertainment.