Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Helen Mirren leads quirky mystery film ‘The Thursday Murder Club’, out on Netflix this August

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley lead the twist-filled whodunnit based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel.

The Thursday Murder Club

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie take centre stage in Netflix’s charming new mystery, The Thursday Murder Club

Instagram/NetflixUK
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Netflix has set 28 August as the release date for The Thursday Murder Club, a cosy crime caper with a heavyweight cast and a clever twist; the detectives are retirees. Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman, this screen adaptation brings together Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie in a story where age is anything but a limitation.

Set in a peaceful British retirement village, the plot revolves around four unlikely friends who spend their spare time digging into unsolved crimes. But when someone turns up dead in their own community, their amateur investigations suddenly get very real. What begins as a hobby quickly becomes a full-blown murder mystery, and they might be the only ones clever and nosy enough to crack it.


The film is directed by Chris Columbus, known for Mrs. Doubtfire and Home Alone, and written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. It is another collaboration between Netflix and Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s production company. The partnership, which kicked off with projects like Carry On starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton, now adds this charming whodunnit to its slate.

Alongside the main four stars, the film also features Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant and more, a stacked British cast playing quirky, colourful characters.

A scene from The Thursday Murder Club, where four retirees turn amateur detectives in a quiet British village shaken by a real murderInstagram/NetflixUK


Osman’s original book was a global hit and has since grown into a popular series. After The Thursday Murder Club, he went on to publish The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil to Die, with a fifth instalment, The Impossible Fortune, coming this September. Osman also recently released a standalone title called We Solve Murders.

This Netflix adaptation could be the start of a new mystery franchise and with this cast, it’s off to a strong start. Whether you're a fan of light-hearted detective tales or just want to see Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan as curious pensioners on a mission, this one might be worth bookmarking.

ben kingsleybestselling novelcosy crime caperhelen mirrenmurder mysterypierce brosnansteven spielbergthe thursday murders club netflix

Related News

Kashmir-attack-protest
Editorial

Five key developments after the deadly Kashmir attack

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit's in-laws ‘were not happy’ when Dr Nene left 'Ideal' heart surgeon job and moved to India

kailash kher
UK Events

Kailash Kher Live in London

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025
TV

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

More For You

UK Asian Film Festival 2025 Explores Themes of Longing & Belonging

The UK Asian Film Festival 2025 explores themes of love, identity, and belonging through South Asian cinema

gatty image

UK Asian Film Festival celebrates stories of longing and belonging in 27th edition

From May 1st to 11th, the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) returns for its 27th edition, bringing an interesting line-up of films and events to London, Leicester, and Coventry. This year’s theme, “Longing and Belonging,” explores the universal human search for connection, identity, and purpose through South Asian cinema.

As the longest-running South Asian film festival in the world, UKAFF has always championed female voices and challenged patriarchal norms. This year’s selection continues that mission, presenting stories of displacement, love, tradition, and resilience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thudarum Review Round-Up: Mohanlal Delivers a Comeback Masterclass

A scene from Thudarum showcasing Mohanlal and Shobana’s mature on-screen chemistry in this slow-burn family thriller

Instagram/thudarummovie

'Thudarum' review round-up: Mohanlal returns to form in a dark, emotional ride that’s winning hearts

Director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum has drawn attention not just for its gripping storyline, but for bringing back the Mohanlal audiences have longed to see: an actor rooted in emotion rather than spectacle. With critics praising both the writing and performances, Thudarum has emerged as a memorable addition to Mohanlal’s long filmography, with reviewers calling it a return to form.

Across the board, reviewers highlight how the film presents Mohanlal as Shanmugham (nicknamed Benz), a humble taxi driver and former stuntman who now lives a quiet life in a Kerala village with his wife, played by Shobana, and two children. His prized possession is his old black Ambassador car, a gift from a mentor which becomes central to the plot when it’s unknowingly used, setting off a chain of devastating events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sreeleela

Sreeleela’s rise from South cinema to Bollywood stardom has captivated audiences across India

Instagram/sreeleela14

Can Sreeleela fill the big Bollywood void?

It is no secret that Bollywood is facing a talent drought. While established stars continue to dominate screens, there is a clear gap when it comes to younger actors making a strong mark.

In the past, each generation delivered a crop of newcomers who injected fresh energy into the industry. That pattern has stalled in recent years, with fewer young actors making a lasting impression. Into this space steps Sreeleela, a fast-rising actor from the South who has begun to attract serious attention in Hindi cinema.

Keep ReadingShow less
Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stuns on the red carpet at the London premiere of Thunderbolts, hours before a robbery unfolded outside the after-party venue

Getty Images

Masked robbers target Florence Pugh's van after 'Thunderbolts' premiere in London

In a shocking turn of events after the London premiere of her latest film Thunderbolts, actress Florence Pugh found herself at the centre of a robbery. The 29-year-old was attending an after-party at 180 Strand, accompanied by family and friends, when thieves targeted one of the five Mercedes minivans used to transport her and her entourage.

Pugh, joined by her grandmother Pat and actor boyfriend Finn Cole, had just arrived at the venue following the screening of the Marvel blockbuster at Leicester Square. As they went inside, two masked men on a motorbike approached one of the parked vehicles, smashing its windows in the process. The thieves swiftly stole a laptop and a mobile phone from the van's middle seats before fleeing the scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber breaks his silence on marriage rumours and health concerns following viral Coachella video

Getty Images

Justin Bieber clears the air on Hailey Bieber relationship rumours and addresses health struggles

Justin Bieber has been forced to address ongoing rumours about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and his personal health after weeks of speculation. Recently, a video of him smoking at the 2025 Coachella Festival went viral, causing concern among fans and reigniting gossip about his relationship.

In response, Justin took to Instagram to set the record straight, writing a candid note about his feelings. He spoke out against the harsh judgement he's faced, acknowledging his flaws and how they shape his perspective. "They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me," he shared. The 31-year-old singer explained that while he doesn’t always handle negativity perfectly, remembering his own imperfections helps him rise above the criticism.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc