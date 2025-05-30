Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan lead an all-star cast in Netflix’s 'The Thursday Murder Club' teaser

A group of spirited pensioners living in a quiet English retirement village might not sound like the setting for a gripping murder mystery, but The Thursday Murder Club is here to change that. Based on Richard Osman’s best-selling novel, the story follows four retirees who spend their days cracking cold cases as a hobby. But when someone ends up dead right under their noses, things quickly get serious.
The film, coming to Netflix on 28 August, is directed by Chris Columbus, known for Home Alone and Harry Potter, and it boasts an A-list British cast. Helen Mirren plays Elizabeth, a former spy with a sharp mind. Pierce Brosnan is Ron, a no-nonsense ex-union leader. Ben Kingsley appears as Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist, and Celia Imrie rounds out the group as Joyce, a former nurse who’s new to the scene but quickly proves she’s got detective chops too.
What starts out as a weekly meet-up for puzzle-solving turns into a full-blown investigation when a real murder happens at their doorstep in Coopers Chase, their luxury retirement home. It’s no longer about dusty files or tea-time theories anymore. The stakes are real, and this quirky team is all in.
The trailer, which just dropped, opens with Elizabeth suggesting the group look into a decades-old case from 1973. But before long, the mystery hits home. “There’s been an actual murder! Now we’ve got a real case to solve. Isn’t it wonderful?” Joyce exclaims before adding, “Obviously, R.I.P. and all that…”
The film’s cast doesn’t stop at the core four. Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, and Tom Ellis all make appearances, turning this into a full-blown star-studded affair. The screenplay comes from Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote, with production backed by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.
With its mix of humour, unexpected twists, and a team of unlikely detectives, The Thursday Murder Club is shaping up to be a delightful surprise. Whether you're a fan of the book or just love a good mystery with charm and bite, this might be your next favourite watch.
