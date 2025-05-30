Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan lead an all-star cast in Netflix’s 'The Thursday Murder Club' teaser

Set seven years later, the musically rich Saunkan Saunkanay 2 cranks up the madness by adding a third woman to the mix – an Italian-Punjabi wildcard played by Mehta herself in a delicious double role. As if two wives were not enough, poor Ammy Virk’s long-suffering husband now has triple the chaos on his hands.

Off-screen, the multi-talented star remains just as formidable, producing film and TV projects alongside her real-life husband and creative partner Ravie Dubey, including the entertaining sequel.

In this no-holds-barred interview, the unstoppable actress spoke to Eastern Eye about Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the pressure of a sequel, Punjabi cinema, inspirations, and her major passion away from work. She also revealed her biggest hero.

Sargun Mehta





How much does the incredible progress of Punjabi cinema mean to you?

It means a lot. I remember when I entered the industry in 2015, only about three to four films were being made in a year. Today, countless projects are in production. That shows the kind of money rotating within Punjabi cinema – and how much employment it’s generating for Punjabi people. It is also being recognised nationally and internationally, both for its music and its films. That’s exciting, because it allows us to experiment with more diverse genres.

Tell us about that.

Once you have a bigger audience, you can begin exploring a wider range of genres – not just comedy or action. Also, I think cinema helps reconnect people with their mother tongue, especially those who grew up in other countries. It makes you feel seen and relatable, and puts you on the map in a global sense.

How proud are you of being one of the key people who has helped Punjabi cinema grow?

I do not know if I would call myself one of the key people. There are so many who work behind the scenes every day, and others who have spent years building this industry. But yes, I am proud that I am now in a position where my choices might influence the direction Punjabi cinema takes. I do feel a sense of responsibility – that we must try to make the right decisions to elevate it even further.

When Saunkan Saunkanay came out, did you expect it to be such a hit?

Honestly, when Amberdeep (Singh) narrated the script to me, I loved it right away. I knew we had a hit even before shooting began. Then I saw the edit and thought, this is a super-hit. But I never imagined it would become such a blockbuster. I just had a strong feeling people would love it – and I could feel that energy while we were filming.

Tell us about the sequel, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Part one ended with Ammy Virk’s character nearly losing his mind because of the constant bickering between his two wives. Now, seven years later, the couple has four children, whom they have sent off to hostels – and the drama picks up from there. (Laughs) It’s a madcap ride, and now there’s a third woman – Monica – whom I also play. She’s half Italian, half Punjabi, and understands both languages. How Ammy Virk’s character ends up bringing her into the house, and what happens next, you’ll have to watch to find out. Last time, it was double the fun – this time, it’s triple.

What did you enjoy most about the characters?

I love both roles. Seebo, the character from the first film, has changed a lot. She’s gained weight, taken on a leadership role in her community, and started making all the decisions – which has made her a bit masculine. On the other hand, Monica is a very feminine Italian girl. So I got to play two women who are completely different from each other. That contrast made it really fun for me.

What is your favourite moment in the film?

There are so many – from just being on set with some of my favourite people to the scenes we shot. But if I had to pick one, I’d say the first time Nimrat (Khaira) and I wore those (fat) bodysuits and started shooting in character. I remember thinking how much fun it was and imagining how the audience would react. That moment gave me a real rush.

How did you juggle the roles of producer and lead actress?

(Smiles) Honestly, I don’t always manage it well. There are days when I feel like my head is about to explode because I want everything to go perfectly – but I have to accept that some things are out of my control. As an actor, I understand that creativity isn’t always something you can constrain on paper or schedule perfectly. Once the camera rolls, the noise in my head quiets down. I’m able to shut everything else out – and that helps me manage both roles.

A still from Saunkan Saunkanay 2





Did the success of part one add pressure while making the sequel?

Of course, there was a lot of pressure. Expectations were high, and we never wanted to take anything for granted. Every single day on set, we reminded ourselves that we had to make a great film for the audience. I really hope people love part two as much as they loved the first one – or even more, if that’s possible. Every aspect – from scenes to the edit – was a subject of debate. That pressure came from a sincere desire to give our best.

Why do you think Saunkan Saunkanay connected with audiences?

It’s not just about connection – sometimes a film feels like a celebration. This one had colour, fun, relationships and real characters. The kind of banter you hear at home was adapted for the screen. And I do not think audiences had seen women clashing this openly – not just with one another, but also with their husband and mother-in-law. It was a brilliantly written script. It’s one of those films you want to watch again and again. I don’t always rewatch my own films – sometimes not even once – but this one was worth returning to.

You’ve been on a great run lately. What’s the plan going forward?

I just want to keep acting for the rest of my life. I want to choose roles that I love, invest in myself, and see what more I can do. I want to branch out into different genres. Acting is something I genuinely love.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I really enjoy dancing. I actually get jealous of people who dance really well. So whenever I get time, I try to learn a new dance style. I’d love to explore every possible form.

What are your passions outside of work?

Definitely dancing and travelling. Those are the two things that I absolutely love.

You’ve become a hero for many – but who is your hero?

Thank you, Asjad – that’s a big compliment. I have different heroes in different ways. I’ve always admired Shah Rukh Khan for how far he has come. When I think of passion and dedication, I think of my father – he works tirelessly at what he loves. My mother, on the other hand, has shown me what balance looks like – managing her personal and professional life beautifully. I learn something from each of them. But my biggest hero, above all, is my husband, Ravie.

Why him?

Because I have never seen anyone champion someone else’s dreams above their own like he does. For Ravie, my goals matter more than his. I do not know how he does that so selflessly. He is my biggest supporter – my cheerleader. He is also an incredibly talented actor who can do anything. I genuinely want to be more like him.

What inspires you?

Apart from those I mentioned, I have been inspired by many actresses and their roles – from Sridevi and Madhubala to Meryl Streep and Smita Patil. I would really love to take on roles like theirs some day.

Finally, why should everyone watch Saunkan Saunkanay 2?

Because it feels like a festival. It is colourful, joyous and entertaining. It has laughter, family, love – and its heart is in the right place. We would love for everyone to come with their families, enjoy the film, and love it as much as they loved the first one. And we are really, really hoping they do.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is in cinemas now.