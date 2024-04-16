  • Tuesday, April 16, 2024
‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ first Asian American star announces exit

Crystal Kung Minkoff (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has announced her exit from the show after three seasons.

Confirming the same in an Instagram video, she said, “I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

 She further said, “It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honour.”

 Minkoff, who is married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff, joined RHOBH in 2021 for Season 11.

In her video, she shared, “Being the first Asian American on ‘Beverly Hills’ was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just really understood the magnitude of what that means for people.”

“I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my ED [eating disorder], sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer’s. I’ve heard so many incredible stories from you guys,” Minkoff said.

“But this is not goodbye, this is a see you soon,” she added. “I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because, at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming. This show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories.”

Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais starred alongside Minkoff in the 13th and most recent season of the Bravo series, reported Variety.

