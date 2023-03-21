Website Logo
The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film Of The Year’ at Iconic Gold Awards 2023

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi

By: Mohnish Singh

While filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for his next The Vaccine War, his last release The Kashmir Files continues its winning streak at award functions. The film just has added yet another glory to its book by winning the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 for ‘Best Film Of The Year’. While the awards have been presented to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, the filmmaker dropped his sincere apologies for not being able to be part of the award ceremony due to his busy schedule with the post-production of The Vaccine War.

The filmmakers shared a poster of the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 featuring him and Pallavi Joshi and yet another picture of the award. He further jotted down the caption writing –

“Thank you Iconic Gold Awards 2023 for the honour. I apologise for not being able to attend as I am locked in for the post-production of The Vaccine War. Thanks, again from everyone at @i_ambuddha.”

 

The award for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files as Best Film Of The Year has indeed a well-deserved one as the film has completed one year recently and was one of the most impactful films of the year that made a statement with its success at the box office and in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, now the audience is eagerly waiting for ‘The Vaccine War’ which is running in its post-production now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed.

Eastern Eye

