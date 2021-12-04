Tadap, starring debutant Ahan Shetty, opens well in India

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria (Photo credit: SpicePR)

By: Mohnish Singh

After Sooryavanshi and Antim: The Final Truth, Tadap has turned out to be the latest Bollywood release that has touched the right chord of the audience. The film, produced by well-known producer Sajid Nadiadwala, opened in cinemas on December 3 and racked up approximately £401,958 at the domestic box office.

These are very healthy numbers for a film starring a debutant. Tadap marks the silver screen debut of popular actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The 25-year-old is paired opposite two-films old Tara Sutaria in the film.

Announcing the first day earning of the film on social media, well-known film critic trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, wrote, “Tadap springs a big surprise… 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in the largest market (Maharashtra), yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all films… Target audience – youth – contribute to energetic footfalls… All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. #India biz.”

Penning down a heart-warming, open letter for his son, Suniel Shetty wrote on social media, “Ahan, your first Friday (sic). Your first film release. Time for Tadap is here and will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don’t take it to heart if they critique you, it’s a learning. Don’t get too punch drunk on praise. It’s a perk (sic).”

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora. It is currently running in cinemas worldwide.

