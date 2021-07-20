Supriya Pathak Kapur: It’s a lovely time and a great opportunity to work with interesting young directors

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak Kapur is famously known for her performance as Hansa from the TV show Khichdi. But well, she has been in the Indian film industry for four decades and has been a part of many amazing movies like Kalyug, Bazaar, Mirch Masala, Wake Up Sid, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and others.

Her recent release is Toofaan which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 16th July 2021.

While talking to PTI, the veteran actress opened up about how she is offered more interesting work now than she used to do when she was young.

Kapur said, “It’s a lovely time and a great opportunity to work with interesting young directors. I’m doing more interesting work than when I was a young girl. Honestly, growing up has been a boon for me.”

“Even the younger characters these days are pretty interesting. In our times, there used to be just a few of them and we all used to hope to get a chance to play them. Today the scope is much more, the girls of today have a lot more opportunities to play different characters,” she added.

Supriya Pathak Kapur credits globalisation for bringing significant changes in the Indian society and feels that it enabled writers to create a “modern, independent” woman with a voice of her own.

She said, “No one would want a sacrificing, sad kind of mother anymore. Mothers in the real world have changed. The attitude I have towards my daughter today is much more modern than my mother (veteran actor Dina Pathak) had towards me, even though she was a very modern and emancipated lady herself. In society, the role of the mother has changed, so it has changed in films too. It’s an important move forward.”

However, the veteran actress feels that Indian filmmakers still lack in creating original content and unique characters. Kapur said, “We are being viewed on a larger canvas. The canvas is not anymore our society or our country or north India-south India. It’s now about the world… I believe we are still running behind what has worked. We need to give the audience a lot more variety.”

Toofaan is Supriya Pathak Kapur’s second film with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. She had earlier collaborated with the filmmaker in the 2009 release Delhi 6.

She said yes to Toofaan because she wanted to work with Mehra again. “When I worked with him on Delhi 6 I really enjoyed it. We had a great rapport and did a great film. And I really love his work and enjoy watching it. When he offered me Toofaan, I didn’t ask any questions,” the actress said.

Talking about her character of Sister D’Souza, a nurse, Kapur said, “She is a link between emotions, she is a kind of a glue. She is an independent woman, who has looked after herself all her life. It’s a very positive character.”

The veteran actress will next be seen in Mimi which is slated to release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 30th July 2021.