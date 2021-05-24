Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clocks 200 episodes

By: Mohnish Singh

Launch on October 5, 2021, Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has clocked 200 successful episodes. Its intriguing storyline powered by terrific performances from the entire cast made the show an instant hit with the audience. Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently one of the top-rated fiction properties on Indian television. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in principal roles.

Elated Neil Bhatt says, “It just feels like yesterday when we began shooting. I am glad that the show has completed 200 episodes. I am so happy. It is the number one show on TV at this point in time. We have a very good team and that is why we could achieve this number. As a team, we gel really well. In fact, recently we were discussing us having completed 100 episodes and now we complete the 200th today. I think time just flies when you have the right kind of people to work with. This beautiful journey has given me a lot of special moments; the day I was signed to play Virat Chavan remains etched in my heart and there has been no looking back ever since. I would like to thank Star Plus, producers, and my Creative Team as they have shown immense faith in me as an actor. The show has challenged me and brought out the versatility in me as an actor. Not many artists get such a brilliant opportunity on the small screen. Lastly, I would like to say that I feel blessed as none of this would have been possible without the love and support of my fans. My heartfelt thanks to all of them.”

Ayesha Singh says, “As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clocks yet another landmark, I cannot help but feel nostalgic and grateful for the journey we have traversed until now. It has been an all-around team effort which makes this show so very special. It continues to be a fantastic journey that has allowed me to explore myself as an actor. The entire cast brings so much to the table as artists which translate beautifully on screen. I feel blessed & grateful to be a part of such a show which has a brilliant team of actors, writers, technicians, and crew members who work together to bring forth a fabulous story. Lastly a heartfelt thanks to all the Fans, Fan Clubs, Fan Pages, and Viewers who have been constantly loving us in between the ups and downs and like I always say keep the love coming in.”

Actress Aishwarya Sharma says, “The journey on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been phenomenal. Our entire team works day in and day out to ensure that every episode continues to entertain the audiences. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans of the show for their unconditional love and support for the show. It feels like yesterday that we started and today we have completed 200 episodes. The journey has been full of love and hope it continues to be the same. We have sailed through all the tough times to reach this position and the credit goes to our team and fans. In fact, I cannot thank God enough for this.”