Sid Sriram becomes first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella

Last year, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella and made India proud and this year it’s Sid Sriram.

Sid Sriram (Photo credit: Sid Sriram/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Playback singer Sid Sriram, who shot to overnight fame with his popular song “Srivalli” from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, became the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella 2024. He ended his set at the prestigious music festival with “Thiruppugazh”, a Tamil-language religious song dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Following the festival, Sriram took to his official Instagram page to share the video of his performance and explained why he chose to sing the said song.

“Yesterday was one of those days where the stage felt like home. Growing up in the suburbs in Fremont was mundane on most days. Having magical, grandiose dreams wasn’t really a thing, like the kind of dreams that change cultural currents. But I’ve been blessed to have a strong unit of divergent thinkers around me my whole life,” he wrote, along with a video of his performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid Sriram (@sidsriram)

“If you had told 9-year-old me that I’d close my Coachella set with the “Thiruppugazh” my mother had just taught me, I probably would’ve chuckled and went back to daydreaming. Fast forward to 2024, first-ever South Indian artist to play the festival,” he mentioned.

The singer continued, “On the days where the stage truly feels like home, and you’re with your brothers, you get the absolute privilege of tapping into what feels like the infinite. Yesterday felt boundless and free, I am grateful beyond belief.”

“My name is Sid Sriram, I was born in Chennai, India and I grew up in the Bay Area, California. I come from a discipline called Carnatic music, I’m proud of every damn part of who I am, and I promise you we are on our way to changing the tides of music/love/healing around the whole world. All love, no hate,” he concluded.

Last year, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella and made India proud and this year it’s Sid Sriram.