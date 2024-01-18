Entertainment

Coachella 2024 lineup announced

The 23rd installment of the festival will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

By: Mohnish Singh

April will be extremely exciting for music lovers as Coachella is returning with its new edition.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and No Doubt will headline the 2024 Coachella festival, promoters Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday, Variety reported.

Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty will also perform at the music festival.

Coachella is North America’s largest music festival and has already sold all of its 125,000 per-day tickets.

Sources say that Dua Lipa and Shakira, both of whom have new albums on the way in 2024, were also in contention to headline; Lipa reportedly bowed out because the timing did not work, while festival organizers reportedly passed on Shakira.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

