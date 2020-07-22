Shekhar Kapur: God willing Paani will get made one day, I will dedicate it to Sushant

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to star in Shekhar Kapur’s Paani. But, YRF, who was supposed to produce the film, backed out from the project and the movie was shelved.

When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020, Kapur had tweeted, “Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs.. you should not have gone like this …but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that ..”

Soon, after Sushant’s demise, there was a debate about how he was cornered by the industry people which led to depression and suicide. On 15th June, Kapur tweeted, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.”

And today, the filmmaker tweeted that if Paani will be ever made, he will dedicate it to Sushant. Kapur tweeted, “If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.”

Meanwhile, fans of Sushant are waiting for the release of his last film Dil Bechara which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020.

