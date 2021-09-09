Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor team up for Vinod Bhanushali’s Sab Moh Maaya Hai

Sharman Joshi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Annu Kapoor have teamed up for Vinod Bhanushali’s production venture Sab Moh Maaya Hai. The shooting of the film started on Thursday (09) in Ujjain, India.

Bhanushali took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Excited to bring to you a heartwarming story of a father-son and their struggles in the real world. Our first venture truly does leave us thinking, Kya vakai sab #SabMohMaayaHai ?”

Excited to bring to you a heartwarming story of a father-son and their struggles in the real world. Our first venture truly does leave us thinking, Kya vakai sab #SabMohMaayaHai ? pic.twitter.com/hsko29W2rT — Vinod Bhanushali (@vinodbhanu) September 9, 2021

Sab Moh Maaya Hai is a slice of life human drama, and it is being directed by Abhinav Pareek. The movie revolves around a father-son relationship.

While talking about the movie, Bhanushali said, “Sab Moh Maaya Hai is a very moving story that our cinema loving audience will relate to instantly. The minute I heard the script, I was hooked and knew that these subjects should be addressed and taken to every nook and corner through cinematic storytelling. Annu Kapoor ji and Sharman Joshi are fantastic actors, and their story in the film will resonate with cine-goers. Abhinav as a director addresses the issues in a very contemporary way.”

Vinod Bhanushali has earlier co-produced many films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kabir Singh, and others. Sab Moh Maaya Hai is his first film as a solo producer under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited.