Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

The film has been doing well at the box office amid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1.

Dunki Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the £40 million mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Tuesday.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind Dunki, shared the movie has grossed £40.40 million globally.

Dunki, based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love. 🕺 Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI Watch #Dunki – In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/9b4kOcplOj — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 2, 2024

The film, presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, has been doing well at the box office amid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1, which has been ruling the box office. The Telugu-language film entered the £60 million club globally in 10 days after it was released on December 22.

On working with Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani told ANI, “You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and I was able to complete my wish and finally, we worked together and we had a lot of fun.’