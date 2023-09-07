Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan to fans: Love you for loving ‘Jawan’

The superstar promised fans that he would take time out to thank them for watching his latest film in cinema halls.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said he is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love for Jawan and promised fans that he would take time out to thank them for watching his latest film in cinema halls.

Jawan opened on Thursday across the world with several viewers flooding theatres in a festive frenzy waking up to catch the first day-first show as early as 5 a.m. in some Indian cities.

As per early critics reviews, the Atlee directorial is an impressive blend of high-octane stunts and a politically charged narrative with a strong emotional core.

“Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” Shah Rukh wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Jawan is a thriller that outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Trade experts are betting big on the movie as they believe the movie will outshine Shah Rukh’s last offering Pathaan.

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

