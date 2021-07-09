Website Logo
  Friday, July 09, 2021
Entertainment

Sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 comic-caper Dream Girl on the anvil

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, Dream Girl was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019. It marked the directorial debut of writer Raaj Shaandilyaa and received rousing response from critics and audiences alike.

Almost two years after the release of Dream Girl, the news is coming in that producer Ekta Kapoor is planning to roll out a sequel to the superhit comedy. Spilling some more beans, a source in the know informs a digital publication, “Dream Girl did well not just in theatres but also on television. This shows that viewers have loved it a lot and is being watched repeatedly. It is a sign of a well-received film. Hence, it makes sense to make a sequel to such a memorable film.”

The source goes on to add, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been trying to crack the script for some time. Meanwhile, he was also working on a script for another film. Things are not very clear right now as to which film will go on floors first. A clearer picture will emerge in a month.”

Now the question arises: will Ayushmann Khurrana return to reprise his role in the sequel? “Yes, he is obviously the original choice. However, he has yet to hear the script,” the source concludes. The actor is presently looking forward to the release of his upcoming films Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

A trade expert states, “I believe the makers are yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, the pandemic is still going on and the dates of all films are constantly getting changed. Let’s wait until it is officially announced. I’ll be looking forward to it as the first part was quite funny and a super-hit in cinemas.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

