Savi Thakur: I like my uniqueness

TALENTED actor Savi Thakur came to prominence on historical drama Porus and is currently playing the lead role in popular ZEE TV drama serial Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega.







The rising star is fast gaining a reputation for being a versatile actor and is one to watch in the years ahead.

Eastern Eye caught up with Savi Thakur to talk all things television.

What do you love most about being an actor?

The aspect I love most about being an actor is that we get to play so many shades and live so many characters. So, I just love my job.







How did it feel facing the camera for the first time?

I remember being very nervous, but my co-actors were really friendly and motivating. Even the director was so calm and nice, which made the process easy for me, and it meant that I didn’t face much problems.

What has been your most memorable moment as an actor so far?

The whole journey has given me great memories. The most memorable moment for me was when I did a pilot shoot for new show Meera. That show was like a dream for me, but unfortunately, it didn’t get a pick-up. Another memorable moment was from Porus, where there was this dramatic trolley shot when (my character) Prince Kanishk dethrones his father.

Tell us about your current project?

I am currently working on the show Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega for ZEE TV. It is an interesting drama with a great story, but what makes it extra special is that I am getting to work with some amazing people. The response has been positive and really motivating.







How do you approach each character you play?

I try to make each character that I do as real as possible, whichever one it is. So, I try to relate each character and emotion to my real life. That is my process and how I catch the emotions.

Who would you say is your own acting hero?

I think I am my own acting hero because I don’t want to copy any one and appreciate my uniqueness. Yes, I have learned so many things from my co-actors, but I adopt each lesson in my own way.

What would be your dream role?

I really enjoyed working on Porus and would love to play another historical character, like a fearless soldier. But as an actor, I am open to any well-written role.







What kind of content do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I enjoy watching web series because they are a lot more real.

What inspires you?

If we talk about hard work, responsibilities and punctuality, then I think my father is an inspiration for me.

What are your big passions away from work?

Away from work, I think I want to do something with singing. I want to learn more about singing and music, and perhaps, perform live someday.





