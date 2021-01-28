Vivian Dsena: The most awaited Indian TV return

FANS PUT RECLUSIVE ACTOR VIVIAN DSENA IN THE HOTSEAT WITH A UNIQUE INTERVIEW







by ASJAD NAZIR

STAYING away from social media and being selective about projects he chooses to take up, may keep Vivian Dsena away from the spotlight for long periods of time, but that hasn’t weakened the strong bond he shares with his army of admirers.

That very powerful global fanbase is eagerly waiting for the reclusive actor, last seen in smash-hit drama serial Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2019, to make a long-awaited return, which, if they are lucky, will happen in 2021. While they wait for a grand comeback, Eastern Eye decided to make the dream of fans come true by enabling them to interview their idol. Fans across Twitter set hundreds of questions and the best were selected for a unique celebrity interview with Vivian Dsena.







The massively popular Indian star spoke about a range of subjects that included his time away, long hair, work, potential comeback, positivity during the pandemic and more, including some questions from Eastern Eye.

@BUKET_ViViaN: What do you first pay attention to before you make decisions?

I need to have 100 per cent information about a particular thing before making an important decision. I should be 100 per cent sure about it or I won’t do it. Even if I am 99 per cent sure, I don’t go ahead with my decision. I analyse things and make sure that whatever it is, it has a right balance.

@_Wissal_28: What are your wishes for 2021?

I don’t wish anything for myself. I just wish for the good health of people and hope that we recover from this pandemic, the whole world is going through, very soon.







@ChahatAv: How would you want to be remembered?

I just want to be remembered in somebody’s prayers and in somebody’s good words.

@DebahutiDeb2: What motivates you to work hard?

I constantly compete with myself and so I am always running behind myself.

@deepakkapoor149: What are your favourite dishes?

There is nothing more favourite for me other than dal-chawal (lentils and rice).







@DishaMarium: What are the things you most liked about Abhay Raichand (from drama serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani)?

Abhay Raichand was able to save people from deadly situations, like he saved Piya also a lot of times. I liked that about him.

@Figen_VD_Lover: How is life going away from everything and everyone? Are you enjoying life and time with your family?

I don’t have a pace of life and just go with the flow. I am a very slow human being. (Smiles) I am not particularly fast. Even if you look at my career-graph I have not done back-to-back shows and I am slow compared to others. This is how I have been since my childhood. To give you an example, after my 12th examinations, a lot of my classmates appeared immediately for AIEEE exams, but I took 10 months to prepare, so eventually, the result was that I cleared it in my first attempt, while they were giving their second attempt. And yes, I am really enjoying life with my family and friends.

@HRZ5X: What is your most cherished dream?

I have never dreamt of something, particularly, but just to have a good, simple life, not with too many demands and in a silent pace rather than in a city like Mumbai.

@Just4Kohli: What is something that seems like a common thing to have done, but you haven’t done yet?

(Laughs) I am so slow that my team is after my life to get new pictures clicked and my fans are also on the same page with them, and technically, everybody has ganged up against me to get my pictures done. So that!

@Kundu10Avijit: A favourite character that you have played?

All my characters are very close to my heart, but RK (from Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon) was really special.

@Viv_454: I love calling you RK because it was the first role I saw you in. Would you tell us about the funniest situation that happened to you because of the RK role?

There are a lot of memorable things that happened to me while playing that rewarding character, so I can’t say or select just any one thing.

@LoverRishbala: If you were offered a role in a web series, would you agree to it?

It would all really depend on what the web series is about.

@MaanKaur00: I absolutely adore you since the time of Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. What is it that inspired you to be an actor?

I am the biggest fluke that has ever come in this industry. I never wanted to be an actor. I just landed up at an audition by mistake and they said you need to act, and I told them ‘I will try’.

@Mahwish_VDian: What helps to keep you positive towards life?

I am just competing with myself and there isn’t really anything more motivating or exciting than that.

@naomikruger57: Dear Vivian, I hope that you are well and healthy and got to spend some quality time with your family and close friends during this pandemic. If things turn to normal what will your future plans be for 2021?

If things do return to normal, I will start playing football. They have already started, but I will resume very soon. I want to play a lot of football. That is one thing I have missed a lot.

@nesbeth_rani: Viv, what are the activities you do that bring you the most happiness in life?

There are many, including football, cooking, and spending time with my friends and extended family.

@peachyskyy: When will you make a comeback on TV?

When some producer thinks that I am decent enough to portray the role of a character, which will convince the audience that yes, he is the hero they were looking for, is when that will happen.

@So_a_1: What is it that made you grow your hair?

(Smiles) It’s a surprise.

@SArora4321: As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I really wanted to become a footballer and still enjoy it a lot.

@Viviandsena125: What have you never done before and really want to do?

I would really love to attempt skydiving.

@VivianFanClub01: Anything you would like to tell your fans until you make a comeback on-screen?

Please have faith in me. I disappear for a reason and need to cut myself off to deliver better things in future.

@VivianDsena_FC: What’s the quality in yourself you like the most?

My passion and the self-competing behaviour I have. That I want to compete with myself and I try to deliver as a better human being or a professional. I am a human being and am also prone to errors, like everybody else is, but I make it a point to learn from my mistakes. I have also made a lot of mistakes in the past.

Eastern Eye: Would you please tell us one thing that no one knows about you?

I might come across as a very confident person, on-screen or in interviews, but I am very nervous when I am starting a new project.

Eastern Eye: Finally, can you please give a message to fans, including the amazing ones who set questions for this interview?

I just want to say that I love them all. I am shocked by their love and belief in me because I hardly communicate with them and they are still so loving. They are my army and are the biggest blessing from God.

