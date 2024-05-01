  • Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame joins BJP

Rupali Ganguly (Photo/ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian television actress Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name playing the titular role in the popular soap Anupamaa, embarked on a journey outside show business on Wednesday as she joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amid the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, for which polling has already been conducted for the first two phases, the actress was formally welcomed into the BJP fold at the party’s headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons after making her foray into politics official, the actress, flashing a wide smile, said, “Seeing the ‘Mahayagya’ of development (development push) around me (under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I felt that I should also be a part of it. I need your blessings and support as I embark on this new journey. Whatever I do, I always make it a point to do it right…to do it well. I wish to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji and serve fellow citizens in whichever role I am entrusted with. I intend to work under the guidance of Amit Shah-ji and make all of my leaders and cadres proud of me.”

Vinod Tawde, a national general secretary of the BJP, was also present at the party headquarters as Rupali embraced saffron.

Rupali has been a part of the entertainment industry since the early 2000s but with Star Plus’ Anupamaa her fame reached the next level.

The daughter of yesteryear filmmaker Anil Ganguly, Rupali has also featured in medical drama Sanjivani.

Her portrayal as Monisha in Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai also found favour with viewers and endeared her to fans.

Rupali marked the latest in a string of prominent personalities across diverse fields, apart from leading figures from Opposition outfits, to join the BJP.

