RIPWajidKhan: Top 10 songs composed by music director duo Sajid-Wajid

This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away. The 42-year-old music composer along with his brother Sajid Khan was composing music from the past 22 years. Their first Bollywood song was Teri Jawani in the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and then there was no looking back for them.

Today, Wajid has left us, however, there are many amazing songs that he and his brother have composed. So, let’s look at the list of top 10 songs composed by the duo.

Hata Sawan Ki Ghata

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pui7zm-4lRU" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Arbaaz Khan starrer Hello Brother had failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the songs of the film had received a great response, and the track Hata Sawan Ki Ghata was masses favourite.

Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Title track)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iCKp0SmF9T8" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

We won’t be wrong if we say that to propose a girl many guys use the title track of the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Arre Kab Tak Jawaani Chhupaaogi Rani, Kanwaaron Ko Kitna Sataaogi Rani Kabhi To Kisi Ki Dulhaniya Banogi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi… Well, the wonderful song was composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xss6ZlUYoGA" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Even if a film didn’t do well at the box office or failed to impress the critics, Sajid-Wajid’s music always stood out and their songs were loved by audiences. The movie God Tussi Great Ho was a disaster, but the song composed by the duo Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon was a chartbuster.

Love Me Love Me

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cFnm2FE5WPA" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In 2009, Sajid-Wajid composed all the songs of Salman Khan starrer Wanted. All the songs were enjoyed by the moviegoers, but it was Love Me Love Me that impressed everyone a lot. The music of the song was very catchy and foot-tapping.

Salaam Aaya

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T5t5adK4Qxo" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

While Sajid-Wajid are known for composing massy dance numbers, they have also composed some beautiful romantic songs. One of them is Salaam Aaya from the film Veer. Once again, a movie that didn’t do well, but Salaam Aaya’s soulful music surely touched the rights chords of our hearts.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oyLVu753XJw" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Sonakshi Sinha’s Mast Mast Nain surely stole our hearts, but well, it was Sajid-Wajid’s composition that made the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain a chartbuster. From all the Dabangg movies, the songs of the first instalment were clearly the best ones.

Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NPRd7Xc0tfM" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Well, apart from Salman Khan, Sajid-Wajid has composed many songs for Akshay Kumar and one of their best works was the track Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the movie Rowdy Rathore. It was a perfect massy number which was enjoyed by one and all.

Mashallah

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9_BUZaTcozs" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger is known for the amazing dance that Katrina Kaif did in it. But well, it was the fantastic beats given by Sajid-Wajid that made Katrina dance so well on it. The composers had got the perfect Arabic feel to the song.

Photocopy

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BgWWJfsTIhA" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

We won’t be wrong if we say that every year in Navratri we hear the song Photocopy on repeat. The song featuring Salman Khan and Daisy Shah was composed by Sajid-Wajid and it is clearly one of their best songs.

Tajdar-e-Haram

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aEYIdgHQWGw" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

From massy songs to romantic numbers, Sajid-Wajid have composed songs of mostly all the genres. In 2018, they composed a song titled Tajdar-e-Haram which had a religious and Qawwali feel to it. It was an amazing song.