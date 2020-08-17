RIP Nishikant Kamat: Top 5 movies of the filmmaker

Today, we got the sad news that filmmaker and actor Nishikant Kamat has passed away. He was battling with liver cirrhosis and it relapsed. A few days ago, he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Kamat had not just made a mark in Bollywood but also in the Marathi film industry. Today, as he is no more with us let’s look at the list of top five movies helmed by the filmmaker.

Dombivali Fast (Marathi)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b4yOigE-j7Q" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in the year 2005. The movie went on to win many awards including National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Marathi. In the year 2007, Kamat helmed a Tamil remake of Dombivali Fast titled Evano Oruvan. It starred R Madhavan in the lead role.

Mumbai Meri Jaan

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/patArYFVrho" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The filmmaker made his Bollywood debut with the film Mumbai Meri Jaan in the year 2018. Starring R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Kay Kay Menon, the movie showcased the aftermath of Mumbai train bombings that took place on 11th July 2006. It went on to win Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie.

Lai Bhaari

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SuYP1viwc3M" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Riteish Deshmukh starrer Lai Bhaari is one of the most famous films of the Marathi film industry. The movie was directed by Nishikant Kamat and was critically acclaimed. It is one of the highest-grossing Marathi movies.

Drishyam

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AuuX2j14NBg" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In 2015, Nishikant Kamat directed the film Drishyam which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. It was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The edge-of-thriller was undoubtedly one of the best works of Kamat.

Madaari

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4s3JmLGLCA" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

His last movie as a director was 2016 release Madaari which starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The movie was a social thriller and though it didn’t get a great response at the box office, the film had received thumbs up from the critics.