Rashmika Mandanna shares heartfelt message to CM Vijay after meeting him with Vijay Deverakonda

Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ahead of their upcoming film Ranabaali.

Rashmika shared her admiration for Vijay, recalling how she had been a fan of him for years.

The meeting comes ahead of Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on 16 October.

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a heartfelt message for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after meeting him with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The meeting took place ahead of the release of their upcoming film Ranabaali, which arrives in cinemas on 16 October. Rashmika took to Instagram to reflect on the encounter, revealing her long-standing admiration for the chief minister.

Rashmika Mandanna recalls being a fan of Vijay

Sharing a photograph from the meeting, Rashmika spoke about how her admiration for Vijay had grown over the years.

“After such a long time went to meet Vijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!” she wrote.

Her message reflected the different stages of her connection with Vijay, from admiring him as a fan to working with him and now appreciating his role as Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

Vijay Deverakonda shares his experience of the meeting

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his thoughts on meeting the chief minister, describing the interaction as a memorable experience.

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, my love and respect,” he wrote.

The actors' meeting comes as they prepare for the release of Ranabaali, their first film together to arrive in cinemas since their wedding in February.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seek blessings ahead of release

The couple also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala with their families to seek blessings.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his roles in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001).

With the film set to release on 16 October, the couple's meeting with Vijay has brought fresh attention to their upcoming project.