Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Rashmika Mandanna shares heartfelt message to CM Vijay after meeting him with Vijay Deverakonda

The meeting comes ahead of Ranabaali

Rashmika Mandanna shares heartfelt message to CM Vijay after meeting him with Vijay Deverakonda

Her message reflected the different stages of her connection with Vijay

X/ TheDeverakonda
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ahead of their upcoming film Ranabaali.
  • Rashmika shared her admiration for Vijay, recalling how she had been a fan of him for years.
  • The meeting comes ahead of Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on 16 October.

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a heartfelt message for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after meeting him with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The meeting took place ahead of the release of their upcoming film Ranabaali, which arrives in cinemas on 16 October. Rashmika took to Instagram to reflect on the encounter, revealing her long-standing admiration for the chief minister.

Rashmika Mandanna recalls being a fan of Vijay

Sharing a photograph from the meeting, Rashmika spoke about how her admiration for Vijay had grown over the years.

“After such a long time went to meet Vijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!” she wrote.

Her message reflected the different stages of her connection with Vijay, from admiring him as a fan to working with him and now appreciating his role as Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

Vijay Deverakonda shares his experience of the meeting

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his thoughts on meeting the chief minister, describing the interaction as a memorable experience.

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, my love and respect,” he wrote.

The actors' meeting comes as they prepare for the release of Ranabaali, their first film together to arrive in cinemas since their wedding in February.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seek blessings ahead of release

The couple also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala with their families to seek blessings.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his roles in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001).

With the film set to release on 16 October, the couple's meeting with Vijay has brought fresh attention to their upcoming project.

vijayrashmika mandannavijay deverakondarashmika mandanna message to cm vijayrashmika mandanna social media message
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

More For You

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ head injury led to a hospital trip, here’s what we know

A representative for Combs told Variety that they were seeking to establish what had happened

Getty Images

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ head injury led to a hospital trip, here’s what we know

Highlights

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was taken from federal prison to hospital on Saturday, 10 October, after reportedly suffering a head injury.
  • The 56-year-old was said to be conscious and speaking before being taken for treatment, and returned to prison later that day.
  • The cause of the injury remains unknown, while his representative said they were working to confirm the circumstances.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was taken from prison to hospital after reportedly suffering a head injury, adding another development to the rapper and music mogul’s time behind bars.

According to reports by the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, Combs was taken to hospital early on Saturday, 10 October, from the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in New Jersey. The reported injury was described as non-life-threatening.

Keep ReadingShow less