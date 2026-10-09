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'Ranabali' trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead rebellion against British rule

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma

'Ranabali' trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead rebellion against British rule

The Ranabali trailer features Vijay Deverakonda as a warrior fighting British colonial

X/ TheDeverakonda
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The Ranabali trailer features Vijay Deverakonda as a warrior fighting British colonial oppression in Rayalaseema.
  • Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as a British officer.
  • Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is scheduled to release on 16 October in five Indian languages.

The trailer of Ranabali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released, offering a glimpse of a period action drama centred on resistance against British colonial rule. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film combines intense action sequences with emotional moments as it explores a struggle set in the Rayalaseema region of India.

The trailer runs for three minutes and 47 seconds, showcasing Deverakonda in a fierce warrior avatar as he takes on the forces of colonial oppression. Powerful dialogues and large-scale fight sequences form a major part of the preview, building anticipation for the film's release.

Vijay Deverakonda plays a warrior fighting British rule

Set against the backdrop of historical events said to have taken place in Rayalaseema between 1854 and 1878, Ranabali follows the story of Singanamala Bobbili Ranabali, played by Deverakonda. The character is portrayed as a fearless warrior who stands against British colonial authority.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo also features in the film as a British officer, placing the conflict between the warrior and the colonial forces at the centre of the story.

Rashmika Mandanna reunites with Vijay Deverakonda

Mandanna plays Jayamma, Ranabali's wife, bringing an emotional dimension to the historical drama. The film marks the couple's first on-screen collaboration since their real-life marriage, adding to the interest surrounding their pairing.

The actors previously appeared together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, both of which drew attention for their on-screen chemistry.

When will Ranabali release?

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, Ranabali features music composed by Ajay-Atul. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on 16 October, coinciding with the Vijayadashami festive period.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, positioning it for audiences across India and overseas.

vijay deverakondarashmika mandannaperiod dramaranabali
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