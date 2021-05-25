Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 303,720
Total Cases 26,752,447
Today's Fatalities 4,454
Today's Cases 222,315
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 303,720
Total Cases 26,752,447
Today's Fatalities 4,454
Today's Cases 222,315

Entertainment

Raj & DK on The Family Man 2 controversy: We have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people
Raj Nidimoru, Krishna Dk (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images For Dubai International Film Festival)

By Murtuza Iqbal

The Family Man season 2 is one of the most awaited web series of the year. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

The trailer of the series was released a few days ago, and while it is getting a great response, a section of people is not happy as they feel that the series showcases Tamilians in a bad light. Member of Rajya Sabha, Vaiko, has also written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the series.

Directors Raj and DK have given a statement regarding the controversy. The statement reads, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, and key members of the creative & writing team are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.”

The Family Man season 2 is slated to release on 4th June 2021. The series will mark Samantha Akkineni’s Hindi debut.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Shah Rukh Khan got the final script narration from Atlee last month?
FILM
Deepika Padukone approached to play dacoit queen Roopmati in Baiju Bawra
FILM
Ranveer Singh approached to play Ravana in magnum opus Sita
FILM
Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan to reunite for Shankar’s next?
FILM
Mrunal Thakur reacts to the deferment of her next Toofaan
NEWS
Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clocks 200 episodes
FILM
AR Rahman reveals veteran singer P Susheela wants him to make her biopic
FILM
Dulquer Salmaan shares the new poster of Salute, says ‘Some day when all…
FILM
Boney Kapoor on Maidaan sets being damaged due to Cyclone Tauktae: For me…
NEWS
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra writes an appreciation post for husband Nick…
TELEVISION
Friends: The Reunion to release on Zee5 in India
FILM
Emraan Hashmi to play the character of an ISI agent in Salman Khan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings