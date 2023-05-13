Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Priyanka reaches Delhi to attend Parineeti’s engagement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present along with various other political leaders.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

By: Mohnish Singh

Preparations are in full swing for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony, to be held at the Kapurthala House, will be attended by around 150 guests, including family and close friends, a party source said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present along with various other political leaders. For the special occasion, Chadha will be wearing an achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva’s collection, while Chopra will dress in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

According to the party source, the ceremony will begin at 5 pm with the Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by Ardas. Engagement will take place at 8 pm.

The actress’ cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, reached Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the ring ceremony. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also arrived in the national capital for the function.

Guests would be served dishes ranging from traditional delicacies to vegan options.

Rumours of the Rajya Sabha MP and Chopra’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.

On the eve of their engagement, Chopra’s Mumbai home and Chadha’s government residence in Delhi were decorated with lights and flowers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Cannes 2023: A look at Indian films to be screened at film festival
Entertainment
Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon to make her Cannes debut
Entertainment
R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s next
Entertainment
Know everything about Parineeti Chopra’s engagement
Entertainment
The Kerala Story inches closer to £10 million mark in India
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn onboards Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller film
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra’s home lit up as engagement rumours swirl
Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya
Entertainment
Observed policemen to play the role of cop for Dahaad, says Sohum Shah
Entertainment
Karan Johar and Guneet Monga join hands to push landscape of filmmaking
Entertainment
Deepika on TIME magazine cover, says ‘don’t feel anything’ about ‘constant political backlash’
Entertainment
Here’s how Vijay Varma mocked his Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW