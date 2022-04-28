Website Logo
  Thursday, April 28, 2022
Prime Video to premiere films of YRF, Dharma, Excel post theatrical release

Prime Video Presents India Event

By: Mohnish Singh

Streaming media giant Prime Video on Thursday announced licensing association with four leading Indian production banners under which it will premiere titles like Drishyam 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Jee Le Zara and Pathaan post the theatrical release of these films.  

The collaboration was announced during the Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai.

 

The streamer said following the big-screen release of action thriller Runway 34, comedy Thank God, thriller Drishyam 2, and Bholaa, Prime Video will be home to these movies backed by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s production house Ajay Devgn FFilms.

Starring and directed by Devgn, Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens on Friday.

 

Prime Video will also premiere three upcoming films from Dharma Productions such as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera, and Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

 

Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Media and Entertainment will bring their movies — Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Phone Bhoot, action film Yudra, comedy Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina; as well as Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Pandey-starrer Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan — to the platform.

 

Another banner to premiere their much-awaited titles on the streamer is Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Five of the production house’s films in the pipeline — Ranveer-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumar-fronted Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Salman Khan and Katrina’s Tiger 3 and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan — will all make it to Prime Video post-theatrical release.

At the event, hosted by Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sumukhi Suresh, Prime Video announced 41 new projects, which include Original films and series.

Eastern Eye

