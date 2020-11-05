Prakash Jha served legal notice ahead of the launch of Aashram 2

By: Mohnish Singh







After a runaway success of his crime-drama web-series Aashram, filmmaker Prakash Jha and his team were gearing up for the launch of Aashram 2. But ahead of the launch of the second season, Prakash Jha has run into trouble.

Surjeet Singh, Pradesh Sangathan Mahamantri of Karni Sena, has sent a legal notice to Jha and digital media platform MX Player for hurting religious sentiments with their show Aashram. In the notice, the Karni Sena has said that the show targets ‘the ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma’. The outfit has demanded a complete ban on the second season of the show.

“At the outset, my client states that the web-series named Aashram – Chapter 2 the Dark Side’s official trailer, which was released on MX Player and the same was produced and directed by you Mr. Prakash Jha, under Prakash Jha Production Creation, and the said web-series have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people at large and it is also going to spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion on future generations to come. The character’s shown in official trailer is not only targeting individual personality but directly targeting the ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma also, which disturbs people at large,” the notice read.







“The first season of Ashram web-series showed lots of objectionable scenes degrading the image of Aashram in Hindu customs and now Aashram 2 web-series’ official trailer continued degrading the image of Ashrams in Hindu religion. My client condemns such repeated attempt to degrade Hindu religion and asks you to remove the official web-series trailer and stop full web-series release with immediate effect,” it added.

The show stars Bobby Deol in the lead role of a self-proclaimed godman. The additional cast includes Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, and Adhyayan Suman.

Aashram 2 starts streaming on November 11 on MX Player.











