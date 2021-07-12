Pooja Bhatt on 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Experts said the film was too risky

Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Mahesh Bhatt’s Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt was a hit at the box office. The movie completed 30 years of its release on Monday, and Pooja took to Twitter to revisit the film.

The actress tweeted, “30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings..”

30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings.. pic.twitter.com/Iotrnts5aq — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

She also posted about art director MS Shinde who passed away during an outdoor shoot of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

She tweeted, “My thoughts are with M.S Shinde today.Shinde Saab as we all called him,was our art director for #dilhaikemantanahin He was a genius. My father never did a film without him & I knew him as a child.Tragically,he passed in Ooty on the DHKMN outdoor in Nov 90. Irreplaceable loss.”

My thoughts are with M.S Shinde today.Shinde Saab as we all called him,was our art director for #dilhaikemantanahin He was a genius. My father never did a film without him & I knew him as a child.Tragically,he passed in Ooty on the DHKMN outdoor in Nov 90. Irreplaceable loss. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nIFLHOrf3X — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

Apart from the performances of Aamir and Pooja, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is still remembered for its amazing music.

Last year, it was reported that a sequel to Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is on the cards. But, till now, there’s no update about it.