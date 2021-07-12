Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676

Entertainment

Pooja Bhatt on 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Experts said the film was too risky

Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Mahesh Bhatt’s Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt was a hit at the box office. The movie completed 30 years of its release on Monday, and Pooja took to Twitter to revisit the film.

The actress tweeted, “30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings..”

She also posted about art director MS Shinde who passed away during an outdoor shoot of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

She tweeted, “My thoughts are with M.S Shinde today.Shinde Saab as we all called him,was our art director for #dilhaikemantanahin He was a genius. My father never did a film without him & I knew him as a child.Tragically,he passed in Ooty on the DHKMN outdoor in Nov 90. Irreplaceable loss.”

Apart from the performances of Aamir and Pooja, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is still remembered for its amazing music.

Last year, it was reported that a sequel to Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is on the cards. But, till now, there’s no update about it.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit revisit Devdas as the film completes 19 years of…
Entertainment
Rajinikanth: I have no intention of involving myself in politics in future
Entertainment
Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru on the cards
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi: No direct-to-digital release for Alia Bhatt starrer
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India trailer: This Ajay Devgn starrer looks like a perfect…
Entertainment
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome the arrival of their second child, a baby boy
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan to join forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?
Entertainment
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah to lead Suresh Triveni’s Jalsa
Entertainment
Farah Khan to be part of ZEE TV’s upcoming comedy show ZEE Comedy…
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to resume filming Tiger 3 soon
Entertainment
Exclusive! Is Farhan Akhtar a part of Ms. Marvel? Here’s what the actor…
Entertainment
Bhediya: Shooting of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer wrapped up
Eastern Eye

Videos

Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladesh to ease lockdown for Eid-ul-Adha
India medical body says no to reopening tourism due to…
I have got a good draw but it’s not going…
PrimaryBid app opens opportunities for ordinary investors
Stokes impressed by Mahmood’s England impact
Mughal dagger and scabbard worth over £1 million at risk…