Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing flak for condoling death of Sidhu Moose Wala

Trolls tried to school the Lahore-based singer that how a “Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim.”

Pak singer Shae Gill (Photo credit: Shae Gill/Instagram))

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistan singer Shae Gill hit back at trolls after receiving criticism for condoling the death of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, 29 May.

Gill, who rose to fame earlier this year after featuring in the Coke Studio Season 14 song ‘Pasoori’ alongside Ali Sethi, offered her condolences in an Instagram post.

“Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss,” the singer had written.

However, her condolences did not go down well with some people who tried to school the Lahore-based singer that how a “Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim.”

Posting screenshots of some of the hate messages, Gill said that she belongs to a Christian family and can “pray for people of different religions.”

“I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions,” she wrote.

“If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked”, she added.

The singer received a lot of support from her fans for giving it back to trolls. “I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard,” the singer said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Stranger Things 4 dethrones Bridgerton 2 to become the most viewed English language series on…
Entertainment
History books have few lines on Samrat Prithviraj, lot of chapters on Mughals: Akshay Kumar
Entertainment
Here’s why Daler Mehndi wants govt to regulate songs glorifying drugs, gangs and gun culture
Entertainment
‘Another Hindu voice curbed’: Vivek Agnihotri on Oxford University cancelling his address
HEADLINE STORY
Singer KK dies at 53 after concert in Kolkata; PM Modi reacts with shock
Entertainment
Is Salman Khan in danger? Bhaijaan’s security beefed up; read why
Entertainment
‘Why Wasn’t I Invited,’ asks Priyanka Chopra as her neighbours in LA vibe…
Entertainment
Important to maintain the rhythm: Jitendra Kumar on success of Panchayat 2
Entertainment
‘Amir seems hell-bent on acting like Tom Hanks but falls flat:’ Internet isn’t…
HEADLINE STORY
British Indian actor in Bollywood-themed Wedding Party homage for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
HEADLINE STORY
Bridgerton actor Ruby Barker discharged after hospitalisation due to mental health issues
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma to land in UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of her…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing…
Men’s tennis has more appeal than women’s, says French Open…
Explained: What went wrong at the Champions League final –…
Tullow Oil seal merger to create African energy giant
England’s Potts to make debut against New Zealand
Endless acquires UK’s largest edible oil supplier KTC