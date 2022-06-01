Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing flak for condoling death of Sidhu Moose Wala

Trolls tried to school the Lahore-based singer that how a “Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim.”

Pak singer Shae Gill (Photo credit: Shae Gill/Instagram))

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistan singer Shae Gill hit back at trolls after receiving criticism for condoling the death of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, 29 May.

Gill, who rose to fame earlier this year after featuring in the Coke Studio Season 14 song ‘Pasoori’ alongside Ali Sethi, offered her condolences in an Instagram post.

“Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss,” the singer had written.

However, her condolences did not go down well with some people who tried to school the Lahore-based singer that how a “Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim.”

Posting screenshots of some of the hate messages, Gill said that she belongs to a Christian family and can “pray for people of different religions.”

“I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions,” she wrote.

“If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked”, she added.

The singer received a lot of support from her fans for giving it back to trolls. “I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard,” the singer said.

