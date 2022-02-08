Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Riz Ahmed’s short film The Long Goodbye earns nomination

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ)

By: Mohnish Singh

British Asian actor and filmmaker Riz Ahmed, who last year became the first Muslim actor to be nominated for a Best Actor at the Academy Awards, has received a nomination for his short live-action film The Long Goodbye

Directed by filmmaker Aneil Karia, The Long Goodbye describes a dystopian future in which immigrants in the UK are targeted by a far-right militia.

The 12-minute short revolves around a south Asian family in the suburbs as its members prepare for a wedding. Ahmed plays the character of a young man at the centre of the family celebration that turns deeply violent in no time.

The Long Goodbye has previously won the BIFA for Best British Short in 2020 and Best Short at Raindance Film Festival 2020.

Ahmed, who is also a rapper, released an album of the same name exploring xenophobia and national identity.

Nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (8).

The actor took to Instagram and thanked the Academy for the nominations. “On behalf of myself and Left Handed Films, thank you to the Academy for recognising The Long Goodbye for best live-action short film, and honouring Flee with a historic 3 nominations for Best Animation, Best Doc, and Best Intl Feature!” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

Flee, an animated documentary about a man fleeing Afghanistan for Denmark, was recognised for both animated feature film and international feature, as well as best documentary feature. Though not on the list of nominees for Flee, Ahmed served as executive producer for the project.

Ahemd added, “It’s an amazing feeling to be here just one year into creating Left Handed Films. These are two deeply personal and urgent stories that are totally unique in their creative execution, and so close to our hearts. That’s the kind of work we want to make. @thelonggoodbyeshort was one of the most intense and important stories I have been a part of telling. Its power is down to the bold vision of our brilliant director, @_aneil_ Karia, and our tirelessly dedicated cast and crew.”

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog dominated the nominations with 12 nods, followed closely by Dune with 10 nominations.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to work with Allu Arjun
Entertainment
Oscars 2022: India’s Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas to resume filming Project K
Entertainment
The Kashmir Files to arrive on 11th March 2022
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023
Entertainment
Netflix pays ‘a whopping price’ to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
MUSIC
South Asian leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar obituary: India’s nightingale is mourned by a billion hearts
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India bids farewell to icon with full state honours
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Oscars 2022: Riz Ahmed’s short film The Long Goodbye earns…
Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to work with Allu Arjun
Oscars 2022: India’s Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary…
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas to resume filming Project K
Johnson faces renewed pressure to apologise to Starmer
Johnson reshuffles team to rescue his administration
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE