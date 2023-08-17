OMG 2 Review: Too many distractions turn comedy satire into a mess

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil Director: Amit Rai

By: Anjali Mehta

THERE was a justification for bringing in a deity as a character in the 2012 comedy satire OMG – Oh My God because the story revolved around an atheist fighting a court case against God. The entertaining story was a great comment on how people perceive a higher power and misinterpret religion.

The newly released sequel also has a court case, but it is baffling why there was a need for the reappearance of a messenger from God. The story revolves around a religious devotee who finds himself in the middle of a scandal when an X-rated video of his son at school goes viral. He initially decides to leave town due to shame, but is then persuaded to fight for his son in court and raise awareness about the lack of sex education in schools. What follows is a legal battle that sees an ordinary man take on a greater force, with the help of a higher power.

The interesting story has entertainment value thanks to a strong performance from lead star Pankaj Tripathi and puts across an important message. But unnecessary sub-plots, including a god-like figure stretch out the story and ultimately turn it into a fractured mess, with interesting moments being mixed up with ones that were not needed.

Had the focus remained on the central subject there was scope to add more layers into the movie, which gradually starts to unravel as the story progresses. Fans of Akshay Kumar will appreciate his presence and Yami Gautam delivers a solid enough performance in an above average movie, which could have been so much more with better writing and a more experienced director.

The Indian censor board demanding multiple cuts may have harmed the movie, which ultimately turns into a missed opportunity.