Olly Alexander releases music video of latest single ‘Dizzy’

Alexandar has achieved two #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled for May 7 in Malmö, Sweden (Photo credit: Olly Alexandar)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Olly Alexander, the artist, has officially released the music video of the latest single, Dizzy, set to represent the United Kingdom at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, in May.

The music video for Dizzy can be enjoyed on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, featuring captivating depictions that match the song’s dizzying theme. Released in the early hours of Friday, March 1, the track is the chosen entry for the British contingent at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Olly Alexander shared insights about his creation for Malmö, describing the genesis of the song: “I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, starting with the word Dizzy that popped into my head. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy, and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses.’ The song revolves around the intense emotions for someone who turns your world upside down and inside out.”

Addressing the musical elements, Olly revealed the inspiration behind the undulating arpeggios, harmonies, and counter rhythms: “Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical. We wanted to describe this magical place in the song, a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers, and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of dizziness and incorporated it into the production, drawing inspiration from ’80s music, including Erasure, Adamski, and, of course, Pet Shop Boys.”

Dizzy signifies a dynamic phase in Olly Alexander’s career. With three successful albums, the singer, actor, and fashion icon has achieved two #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles, and was honoured with the BRIT Billion Award for 6.5 billion global streams.

Co-written by Olly and producer Danny L Harle, the music video for Dizzy was directed by Colin Solal Cardo.

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled for May 7 (First Semi-Final), May 9 (Second Semi-Final), and May 11 (Grand Final) in Malmö, Sweden, in 2024.