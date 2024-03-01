  • Friday, March 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Olly Alexander releases music video of latest single ‘Dizzy’

Alexandar has achieved two #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled for May 7 in Malmö, Sweden (Photo credit: Olly Alexandar)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Olly Alexander, the artist, has officially released the music video of the latest single, Dizzy, set to represent the United Kingdom at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, in May.

The music video for Dizzy can be enjoyed on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, featuring captivating depictions that match the song’s dizzying theme. Released in the early hours of Friday, March 1, the track is the chosen entry for the British contingent at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Olly Alexander shared insights about his creation for Malmö, describing the genesis of the song: “I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, starting with the word Dizzy that popped into my head. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy, and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses.’ The song revolves around the intense emotions for someone who turns your world upside down and inside out.”

Addressing the musical elements, Olly revealed the inspiration behind the undulating arpeggios, harmonies, and counter rhythms: “Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical. We wanted to describe this magical place in the song, a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers, and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of dizziness and incorporated it into the production, drawing inspiration from ’80s music, including Erasure, Adamski, and, of course, Pet Shop Boys.”

Dizzy signifies a dynamic phase in Olly Alexander’s career. With three successful albums, the singer, actor, and fashion icon has achieved two #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles, and was honoured with the BRIT Billion Award for 6.5 billion global streams.

Co-written by Olly and producer Danny L Harle, the music video for Dizzy was directed by Colin Solal Cardo.

The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled for May 7 (First Semi-Final), May 9 (Second Semi-Final), and May 11 (Grand Final) in Malmö, Sweden, in 2024.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
BBC announces casting for crime thriller ‘Virdee’
Entertainment
Upcoming south Indian films set to entertain audiences
Entertainment
Bhaskar Patel: Creating characters convincingly
NEWS
Rihanna’s performance to drone show: Here’s a lowdown on Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities on Day 1
NEWS
Riz Ahmed to produce racism docuseries ‘Defiance’ for Channel 4
NEWS
Kate Winslet says fans recognise her more for ‘The Holiday’ than ‘Titanic’
NEWS
Ivanka Trump, Rihanna land in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash
NEWS
Yash Raj Films launches casting app for acting aspirants
NEWS
Mark Zuckerberg arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations
NEWS
Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils lipstick line that celebrates Indian heritage
Entertainment
TikTok musician Cat Janice dies of cancer
NEWS
Hollywood remake of ‘Drishyam’ in the works
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW