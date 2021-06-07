Website Logo
  • Monday, June 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 349,186
Total Cases 28,909,975
Today's Fatalities 2,427
Today's Cases 100,636
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 349,186
Total Cases 28,909,975
Today's Fatalities 2,427
Today's Cases 100,636

Entertainment

Nod for film and TV shoots in Mumbai if daily Covid-19 cases under control: Maharashtra CM

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

All shooting activities in Mumbai are at halt ever since the state government of Maharashtra announced lockdown-like restrictions in the month of April to fight a second and more aggressive wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But as the number of fresh infections is currently showing a downward trend, the state is opening up various business activities in a graded manner.

Speculations were rife that the film and television industry could roll cameras again from June 7. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that permissions for film and television shoots in Mumbai would be given if the city’s daily coronavirus case count is brought under control.

Thackeray interacted with the representatives of the film and television industry in a virtual meeting and appealed to them to cooperate with the government in the measures being taken to fight the ongoing pandemic.

“After the second wave of Covid-19, film and TV shootings were stopped in the state, but now the number of cases has started getting under control and the unlock process has also begun,” he said.

Thackeray urged that film and television producers need to follow all safety guidelines laid down by the government and take precautions during the shootings. “We should ensure that we do not get knocked down by the virus,” he said.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, JD Mathijia, Bharat Jadhav, Aadesh Bandekar, Nitin Vaidya, Prashant Damle, Subodh Bhave, Amol Kolhe, Amit Behl, Punit Goenka, Ajay Bhalvankar, Sangamon Shirke, Vijay Kenkre, and Sharad Ponkshe are some of the prominent names from the industry who participated in the meeting.

Several big-ticket films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, are expected to resume production as soon as the entertainment sector receives the go-ahead from the government.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Bhumi Pednekar to reteam with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan
FILM
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to jet off to Russia to resume filming for Heropanti…
FILM
Manoj Bajpayee thrilled with the resounding response to The Family Man 2
NEWS
Sunil Grover on departing from his long-held image of a comedian
NEWS
Sabeena Syed set to lead Hum TV’s upcoming show Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut
Entertainment
AR Rahman and his son get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Entertainment
Evelyn Sharma gets married to Tushaan Bhindi
Entertainment
Yami Gautam to play the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My…
Entertainment
Bhumika Chawla denies the reports of being approached for Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Dilip Kumar to be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days
FILM
SS Rajamouli to helm a short film on police effort during Covid-19 pandemic?
NEWS
Actress Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit against 5G rollout in India dismissed by Delhi high…
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bhumi Pednekar to reteam with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to jet off to Russia…
Manoj Bajpayee thrilled with the resounding response to The Family…
Sunil Grover on departing from his long-held image of a…
Nod for film and TV shoots in Mumbai if daily…
Sabeena Syed set to lead Hum TV’s upcoming show Yun…