Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Video

Nitin Ganatra on Apnas, Representation and British Asian Stories | Eastern Eyeplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
Gallery

Nitin Ganatra on Apnas, Representation and British Asian Stories | Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 26, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Up Next

Entertainment

HBO Max

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series, due for release at Christmas, is expected to attract British audiences

Getty Images
Business

HBO Max debuts in UK as Paramount plans cast doubt on standalone platform

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades defends him amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ criticism

The remark drew criticism from author and columnist Shobhaa De, who questioned its implications in a published column

Getty Images
Entertainment

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades defends him amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ criticism

Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar

The film aims to bring that sequence of events to the screen through a dramatised narrative

Instagram/ tseriesfilms
Entertainment

'Operation Sindoor': Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar team up for movie on India’s cross-border strikes

The Pitt

That delay has turned the show into a rare case of a new drama that audiences have actively been waiting for

X/ FilmUpdates
Entertainment

Award-winning US medical drama 'The Pitt' arrives in the UK after long wait

Duffy

Duffy first shared details of the ordeal in an Instagram post in February 2020

Getty Images
Entertainment

‘Mercy’ singer Duffy to tell kidnap and assault story in Disney+ documentary

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed a baby girl in July 2025

Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani
Entertainment

Kiara Advani pairs new-mum energy with high-glam chocolate styling

Arts & Culture

Bhavik Haria teams up with Tauseef Akhtar for cross-cultural devotional album

The involvement of Akhtar adds a personal dimension to the project

Bhavik Haria
Art & Culture

Bhavik Haria teams up with Tauseef Akhtar for cross-cultural devotional album

Kavya Limaye

Singer Kavya Limaye

Sufiscore
Art & Culture

Kavya Limaye brings 'Nuqoosh' to Royal Albert Hall

Samarpan 2026 programme

One of the main events will take place on May 16

Samarpan
Art & Culture

Samarpan announces 2026 programme celebrating Indian arts and culture in Wales

St. Parduman of Glasgow: Sanjeev Kohli honours his father

Sanjeev Kohli Murray Robertson and Claire Forsyth at Glasgow Print Studio

MarkCameron
Art & Culture

Sanjeev Kohli honours his father in new Glasgow print St. Parduman of Glasgow

Sanchita Pandey Aa Bhi Jaa

Years of Indian classical study shape how Sanchita Pandey approaches music

Sanchita Pandey
Art & Culture

Sanchita Pandey on ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’: Where classical discipline meets diasporic storytelling

Deepa Mann-Kler menopause VR SXSW

Deepa Mann-Kler’s The Baby Factory Is Closed places audiences inside the experience of a British-born Sikh woman

X/ Women_Wearables
Entertainment

Deepa Mann-Kler spotlights menopause through immersive VR within wider women-led SXSW showcase

Lifestyle

Leeds hospitals

The app covers antenatal to post-natal care, mental health and bereavement, with pregnancy calendars and health updates

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Health

Leeds hospitals roll out JANAM app to support south Asian pregnant women

priyanka chopra

Her strapless black gown, cut in a figure-hugging silhouette, followed a mermaid-style design that flattered her frame

X/ favsbackupp
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra stuns in strapless, body-hugging black gown at Bvlgari Milan event

Korean fried chicken

TikTok has fueled Korean food trends, with Squid Game and Blackpink driving their popularity

iStock
Lifestyle

Just Eat reveals Korean fried chicken and Pad Thai are now in Britain's top 10 takeaways

vaccine

Pupils at four schools with confirmed cases and anyone previously offered antibiotics can also get vaccinated

Getty Images
Health

Health secretary announces meningitis vaccine expansion across Kent as cases jump to 27

How much is enough for happiness?

Modern life has improved people's standard of living, but people nevertheless seem generally not happier with their lives.

Freepik
Spirituality

How much is enough for happiness?

Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji
Wegovy Ozempic depression risk study

The drugs, developed for Type 2 diabetes, mimic a hormone that regulates blood sugar and insulin levels

iStock
Health

Weight-loss jabs Wegovy and Ozempic cut depression risk by 44 per cent, study finds

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us