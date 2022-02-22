Website Logo
Entertainment

Netflix announces revenge crime thriller series CAT with Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda in CAT (Photo credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Randeep Hooda, known for such films as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), is set to topline an upcoming crime thriller series, titled CAT.

Set at Netflix, the high-profile project marks the actor’s second collaboration with the streaming media giant after the 2020 film Extraction, which broke several viewership records upon its premiere.

CAT centers on an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers. The crime thriller is set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands.

The series is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh. Movie Tunnel Productions is bankrolling the project in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

Speaking about his second venture with Netflix and the show CAT, Randeep Hooda said in a statement, “Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during Extraction and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. CAT again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”

Talking about associating with Netflix and Randeep Hooda for CAT, Balwinder Singh Janjua said, “With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it is very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top.”

Janjua, who has previously written such notable films as Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Mubarakan (2019), recently wrapped up his next directorial Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, a social comedy film with Randeep Hooda.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

