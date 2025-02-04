Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer hit with sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit

Neil Gaiman, the celebrated author of The Sandman and American Gods, has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and human trafficking in a lawsuit filed by his former babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, also names Gaiman’s estranged wife, musician Amanda Palmer, alleging she knowingly enabled the abuse.
Pavlovich, who worked as a live-in nanny for the couple on Waiheke Island, New Zealand, claims Gaiman exploited her vulnerable financial and mental health situation. According to the lawsuit, Gaiman subjected her to months of violent sexual abuse, including repeated rape, choking, and physical assault. He allegedly referred to her as his “slave” and demanded she call him “master.” Pavlovich claims she endured the abuse out of fear of losing her job, housing, and promised career support.
The lawsuit further alleges that Palmer was aware of Gaiman’s history of sexual misconduct and intentionally recruited Pavlovich, knowing she was economically insecure and struggling with mental health issues. Pavlovich claims she was not paid for her work until months after her employment ended, leaving her financially trapped.
From literary fame to legal turmoil – Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer face serious allegationsGetty ImagesPavlovich’s legal team filed the lawsuit in Wisconsin, where Gaiman owns a home, and is seeking damages exceeding $1 million. The complaint accuses Gaiman and Palmer of violating federal human trafficking laws by coercing Pavlovich into unpaid labour and sexual acts. Gaiman has denied all allegations, stating on his website, “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.” He admitted to being “selfish” and “careless with people’s hearts” but maintained that the accusations are either false or distorted.
The allegations have significantly impacted Gaiman’s career, with publishers like HarperCollins and Dark Horse Comics distancing themselves from his work. Additionally, adaptations of his books, including The Graveyard Book, have been put on hold.
Neil Gaiman addresses recent allegations in a statement on his official blog acknowledging personal reflections while firmly denying claims of non-consensual misconductNeil Gaiman Website Journal
As the legal battle unfolds, Pavlovich’s case has sparked a firestorm of scrutiny over the power dynamics and exploitation that plague the entertainment industry. Her allegations against Gaiman and Palmer are not just a call for justice in her own case but a rallying cry for systemic change forcing the industry to confront uncomfortable truths about abuse, coercion, and the silencing of vulnerable voices. For survivors of abuse, Pavlovich’s courage in speaking out is a strong reminder that accountability is long overdue and that the fight for justice is far from over. The world is watching, and the time for reckoning is now.